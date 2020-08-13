Why Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his VP

Ever since former Vice President Joe Biden announced he would be choosing a woman as his VP candidate, speculation ran rampant about who it would be. In mid-August, just a week ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he announced it would be California Sen. Kamala Harris. Chris Cillizza explains why.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate

Harris confronts Biden over past efforts to block busing

Here’s why Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his VP

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Steven Sevilla

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter:

#CNN #Cillizza #KamalaHarris