Why it’s time to redesign the old air conditioner

The air conditioner is almost 100 years old, and yet it hasn’t developed much– the innovation is basically the like it was the day it was created.

It has, nevertheless, altered our lives, making it possible for people to prosper in locations where heat would otherwise make life excruciating. Air conditioning is likewise vital to companies and innovations that depend on regulated temperature levels and humidity, such as the really internet servers that are sending this story to your gadget.

But this all comes at an expense: The cooling of our air is accountable for 10% of the world’s electrical power usage, according to the International Energy Agency And as the world warms, need for air conditioners will just grow, specifically in establishing nations. This, in turn, will increase the effect that cooling devices have on the environment, therefore warming the Earth even more and developing a vicious circle.

The present innovation is unsustainable. That’s why a brand-new union– led by India’s federal government and America’s Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a not-for-profit ecological research study company– has actually released the Global Cooling Prize, a $1-million competitors to style the next generation of air cooling systems.

“The first home air conditioner was brought to market in 1926 by Willis Carrier, who’s long since dead,” stated …