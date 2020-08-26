Why it makes sense for Oracle to buy TikTok. Sort of.

This is the web variation of Data Sheet, Fortune’s day-to-day newsletter on the leading tech news. To get it provided day-to-day to your in-box, register here

There’s a great factor I rapidly dismissed the possibility of Oracle buying TikTo k: I am not a financial investment lender.

Oracle is not a customer business. “Oracle provides products and services that address enterprise information technology (IT) environments,” is the very first line in its yearly report. The word “enterprise,” an organisation term for organisation entities, as opposed to individuals, appears 34 times in the report. “Consumer” appears 3 times, none in combination with Oracle’s own organisation.

Among other things, Oracle is an also-ran in business of cloud-computing services, a market controlled by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure service. TikTo k’s U.S. organisation does not produce a lots of earnings yet, however it is a huge purchaser of cloud services from Google Cloud, another meg-cap participant in the cloud wars. Oracle, by purchasing TikTo k, would include to its small client list that consists of videoconferencing champ Zoom, which likewise purchases from AWS.

Microsoft, though not a customer champ– see Bing, MSN, and so on– has a longstanding relationship with customers, particularly with its Xbox video gaming and Windows software application …

