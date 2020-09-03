Why isn’t meritocracy working? | Financial Times

Several years earlier, a smart associate composed an incredibly contrarian column arguing that no organisation needs to employ more than a couple of extremely smart individuals. Sure, they’re fantastic with realities, abstract concepts and energetic dispute. But put a lot of of them in a space together, and they can gum up the system with their love of intricacy and dispute.

As we “knowledge workers” understand, smart individuals aren’t constantly the most collective. And what they have in mental capacity, they frequently do not have in compassion. We live, after all, in a cognitive meritocracy in which IQ is valued far more extremely than EQ (psychological intelligence) or most physical capabilities. Those who wish to prosper are incentivised to utilize their head– neither hearts nor hands get rather as much workout.

We are all the poorer for it, according to political expert David Goodhart, whose brand-new book Head, Hand, Heart takes a look at how and why“smart people have become too powerful” It’s among a variety of brand-new works that circle the subject of meritocracy, and how it has actually developed an alarmingly out of balance world by rewarding a little sliver of brain employees so disproportionately.

The coronavirus pandemic has, obviously, briefly lit up how important other kinds of employees– such as nurses, care-givers and shipment …