Why is the ETC Price Steady Despite Risk of Further 51% Attacks?

After suffering 2 significant blockchain reorganizations over the previous week, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has actually seen its hash rate drop– intensifying the risk of further 51% attacks targeting the network.

As a repercussion of the ETC’s miner capitulation, the approximated expense of performing a 51% attack targeting Ethereum Classic utilizing hash power leased from NiceHash has actually fallen from $12,000 per hour as of the other day to less than $4,000, according to Crypto51

Despite this, the price has actually been untouched by the obvious fragility of the network, with the crypto property really acquiring more than 2% over the dollar because news of the 2nd reorganization attack broke the other day to presently trade for $7.21

Exchanges report $800 M in 24- hour ETC volume

24- hour trade volume is up approximately 10% from the level published just a couple of days prior to the very first 51% attack, with orders continuing to perform throughout many leading exchanges, consisting of Coinbase Pro, Binance, Okex, Bitfinex, and KuCoin.

The boost in trade activity comes despite the suspension of withdrawal, deposit, and margin financing services amongst a number of leading crypto exchanges.

ETC posts wishy-washy market signals

The strength of ETC’s markets despite exchange’s having handicapped wallet activity raises concerns about whether algorithmic bots might be driving much of the existing trade activity.

In 2019 a report released by Blockchain Transparency Institute approximated that Ethereum Classic was amongst the three-most wash-traded crypto possessions– with more than 80% of volume having actually been flagged as suspicious.

Ethereum Classic miners capitulate

After hovering in between approximately 5 and 6 terahashes per 2nd (TH/s) through July, ETC’s hash power dropped to around 4 TH/s over the previous 7 days after news of the preliminary 51% attack broke.

A 2nd attack the other day saw hash power increase as much as 9 TH/s, prior to plunging to less than 2.5 TH/s.

Ethereum Classic hash rate – Source: 2miners

Similarly, the hashing rate readily available for hire on NiceHash is now equivalent to more than triple the power required to attack the network, while NiceHash’s power corresponded to 132% of the power needed to record 51% ETC’s hash rate.

Numerous mining swimming pools likewise have handicapped ETC payments and motivated miners to switch to Ethereum (ETH) in reaction to the 2nd attack.