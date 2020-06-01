Why is number of daily coronavirus tests dropping in Armenia? – Panorama

The number of daily coronavirus tests has just lately dropped in Armenia.

According to the official information, 1,124 tests have been carried out on May 26, 1,253 tests – on May 27, 1,111 tests – on May 28, 1,039 tests on May 29, 984 tests – on May 30 and 603 tests – on May 31.

In response to a Panorama.am request for touch upon the falling numbers, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan stated some laboratories didn’t work in the previous few days as a result of last disinfection work.

“But that doesn’t mean the numbers won’t rise in the near future. We also need to take into account the fact that 4 days were non-working and the number of people asking for tests was small,” she stated.

Overall, 58,668 tests have been carried out in Armenia because the illness outbreak. The nationwide coronavirus rally has reached 9,492, with 3,402 individuals declared cured. Currently, there are 5,896 energetic circumstances.

194 individuals contaminated with Covid-19 have died in Armenia, with 55 deaths reportedly attributable to one other illness.