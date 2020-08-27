Why is Hurricane Laura so frightening? Two words: storm surge

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

As Hurricane Laura barrels towards the Louisiana-Texas border this night, the enormous classification 4 storm is nearly particular to pound a susceptible stretch of shoreline with cannonballs of air, as continual 145 mile-an-hour winds flatten much of what depends on their method. But the larger risk– a possibly “unsurvivable” one, according to the National Hurricane Center— will be the storm surge, which’s partially since of where this cyclone is headed.

Laura is tracking carefully in the course of another killer storm 15 years earlier–Hurricane Rita– which knocked the Gulf Coast less than a month afterHurricane Katrina “Hurricane Rita was kind of forgotten about, given the epic destruction of Katrina just before it, but it was also devastating—and Hurricane Laura is pretty much on track to follow it,” states Hermann Fritz, a teacher at Georgia Tech’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, who has studied the effects of both Katrina and Rita.

Hurricane Laura, which at 4 p.m. Central time had to do with 155 miles far from both Port Arthur, Texas and Lake Charles, La.– and might divert towards either bull’s eye by landfall Wednesday night or early …

