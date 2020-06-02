Why is coronavirus recovery rate falling in Armenia? – Panorama

The coronavirus recovery rate retains reducing in Armenia, sparking issues concerning the scenario with the an infection in the nation.

3,145 individuals reportedly recovered from the illness on May 25, whereas the recoveries stand at 3,427 on June 2, i.e. 282 sufferers have overcome the virus in eight days. Only 25 coronavirus recovered have been recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Panorama.am requested the Ministry of Health for feedback on the problem.

Spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan reminded that the ministry has switched to a brand new coverage since May 22 when coronavirus sufferers exhibiting gentle signs are now not hospitalized or remoted. Such individuals now obtain therapy at their properties.

“Their information is entered into the system and solely 14 days later they’re faraway from the system, being declared cured,” she stated.

Accordingly, a rise in the variety of recoveries will be anticipated on June 6, 14 days after May 22.

In Nikoghosyan’s phrases, the figures printed by the ministry and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention seek advice from these recovered and discharged from hospitals.

As reported earlier, the residents receiving dwelling therapy won’t be examined for coronavirus once more.