Why India is struggling to cope with Covid-19

The FEET’s South Asia reporter Stephanie Findlay takes a look at how the coronavirus spread from India’s greatest cities to backwoods and why the nation is finding it more difficult than its peers to recover from the pandemic
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Lebanese-Armenians settling in Artsakh to be provided with jobs, housing, president says – Panorama
"Each of us must do our best to successfully resolve even the seemingly unsolvable problems. We have the necessary will, potential and determination...
U.S. Open 101: Guide to this year’s major at Winged Foot
Take an appearance at some responses to regularly asked concerns about...
First he took energy trading and the NYSE electronic. Now Jeff Sprecher of ICE...
Here's how positive Jeff Sprecher is that he's on the cusp of transforming the prolonged, paper-heavy slog of getting a home mortgage into...
Combatting the ‘Death Note’-inspired ransomware
There is still an aspect of the crypto “Wild West” in 2020, as cryptocurrency taken through hacks and ransomware attacks is still being...
Fauci says vaccine could be out early; Philly mayor ripped
Clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine can be legally interrupted and could permit a vaccine to appear faster than formerly anticipated,Dr Anthony Fauci...
Christopher Nolan has earned the loyalty of his fans. ‘Tenet’ will test how much...
Given that the plot stayed shrouded in secret, some may question why movie-goers would brave a pandemic to see it. The response to...
Oppo F17 Pro hands-on review
Introduction At the start of this year, Oppo launched the F15 however without a Pro variation. The phone passed mainly undetected. Skipping...
Despite cancellation of NYS Fair, annual butter sculpture revealed | Local News
"Continuing the tradition of the butter sculpture at the fair, I think, is really reflective of the commitment and the importance of the...