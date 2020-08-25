Why I walked away from Democrats to support President Trump (opinion)

A Black guy who matured in the Deep South had that fantastic honor– consider that.

My moms and dads had really minimal education, however they instilled an enduring worth system in me that laid the structure for me to achieve success. They highlighted the value of striving, dealing with others with regard, and constantly believingAlmighty God Without their genuine love and support, I would not be the individual I am today. I owe whatever to them.

I’m sure numerous seeing on Monday night were puzzled about my involvement in the Republican National Convention for President Donald J.Trump I do not blame them.

My fellow Black Americans are anticipated to fit a particular mold and believe a particular method. We’ve been socially conditioned to blindly support the Democratic Party, never ever wandering off from the psychological plantation they have actually had us on for more than a half century.

