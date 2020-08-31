Why High School Stars Are Turning to HBCUs

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new special issue ( listed below) concentrates on social justice and advocacy as translucented the lens of basketball. One hundred percent of earnings will be contributed to theSocial Change Fund Grab your copy here

Charisse Williams keeps in mind making her child, Mikey, research study his top-five colleges or universities as a penalty whenever he broke down. He was just in 5th grade at the time, however even then she would have him jot down 5 realities about all of the schools academically. There was just one catch: He had to consist of a couple of traditionally Black institution of higher learnings (HBCUs) on his list.

Charisse, who went to Hampton University, constantly desired her child to be exposed to the culture and the history of HBCU organizations. She would reveal him her prizes from her days playing shortstop, where she was considered as a significant offending hazard and protective powerhouse even as a freshman. She desired him to see that Hampton, and other HBCUs, were constantly a choice for him at the next level.

Years later on, Mikey Williams would become among the most significant names on the high school basketball hiring circuit, ranked 3rd in ESPN’s nationwide rankings for the class of 2023. Hype would follow him, too, thanks to his 2.4 million Instagram …