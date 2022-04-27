The current heads of the government used to criticize that “purchases from one person” are carried out a lot, they have not decreased since 2018, but have increased.

Starting from 2012-2013, the procurement system in our country is improving with the aim of increasing the transparency, accountability and legality of public procurement, reducing the risks of abuse. On this occasion, the electronic procurement system has been launched in our country for several years, but, as the people in charge of the field note, it does not solve content problems.

Yesterday, the Freedom of Information Center initiated a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Finance to discuss the reforms implemented within the framework of the Open Government Partnership.

According to Shushan Doydoyan, President of the Freedom of Information Center, the study showed that “one-person” purchases continue to have a large share in total purchases. In 2018, “one-person” purchases accounted for 48.3% of total purchases, in 2019 – 50.5% and in 2020 – 44.2%. Shushan Doydoyan noted that in those indicators the purchases containing state secrets were not considered, but the purchases according to ordinary procedures. He asked if the reforms were an attempt to reduce the percentage of “one-person” purchases. According to him, this issue is a topic of public discussion, they do not hold competitions and buy from one person.

RA Deputy Minister of Finance Avag Avanesyan said that if they consider all “one-person” purchases, which are considered irrational purchases, then that percentage can go down by a maximum of 7-10 percentage points, because one person includes several things – electricity , water, gas, health services.

“In the case of the health service, it is as follows: there is a hospital, we order so many cases of treatment from the hospital and then send the person after those cases. We tell the person, you are attached to such and such a polyclinic, there is such and such a service, go after your service. “This actually comes from ‘one person,'” said Avag Avanesyan. According to him, more than 100 billion drams of purchases from “one person” are health services. “As health services grow at the moment, the number of purchases from ‘one person’ will increase. Most of that interest is in health care. ”

Sergey Shahnazaryan, Head of the Procurement Policy Department of the RA Ministry of Finance, added that a change will take place with the new, reforming system, not the person will go after the money, but the money will go after the person. “That is, the hospitals are being pre-qualified. I need to get health care, I decide to go to the hospital myself. We plan the benefit in the budget money, and since that benefit is targeted, we will pay that money to the hospital on behalf of the person. At the moment, there are 4 such programs – pregnant women, heart surgeries, etc., that the state operates in this way. “

Sergey Shahnazaryan said that 245 billion drams worth of public procurement contracts were signed from the state budget last year, of which about 125 billion were in the spheres of healthcare and natural monopolies. “And the contracts worth about 100 billion drams are competitive purchases. No matter how much we want to reduce the number you say, it will not happen. The main problem is urgent – “one person”, which in 2021 amounted to 18 billion drams, of which 8 billion are expenses related to COVID. It is true that in 2018 that number was 1 billion, but to say that that 10 billion is a huge number for an urgent “one person” is not true. Due to the uncertainties of 2021, I think it is not so appropriate. “We went through a war in which there was uncertainty and the consequences must be eliminated.”

Sergey Shahnazaryan also presented the reforming electronic procurement system, which will be launched in 2023. He said that the new system is being developed in such a way as to exclude the problem of downloading paper to the system. That is, all data must be in the system and, if necessary, there must be mutual integration with other systems. “We must build the system in such a way that we can be sure that the entity actually exists, is registered in the tax office, and so on.”

According to him, in the current system there are windows where the data is filled in manually and the probability of error is high and, besides, it is not possible to check the authenticity of the filled data by the program.

According to Sergey Shahnazaryan, the new system will include all customers. Not all customers are there in the current system. Currently, only large purchasers are included in the system, they are state bodies, urban and enlarged communities, state-owned commercial organizations and foundations. But, according to Mr. Shahnazaryan, there is a large group of customers who should be part of the procurement system. These are SNCOs, community non-profit organizations, etc. In total, we are talking about more than 1600 customers.

The new system will control not only the actions of state bodies but also the actions of the clients.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN

“Aravot” daily

27.04.2022: