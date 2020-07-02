Why have deaths stayed steady while Covid-19 infections are spiking?

Or maybe health care has improved (not untrue).

Or perhaps the virus has weakened (not likely).

The list goes on and on.

Recent work — done not by the federal government but alternatively by reporters at The New York Times — has pulled together data that could show a cogent single “reason” for the change: nursing facilities.

Furthermore, the Times constructed a state-by-state table that demonstrates that almost half these deaths (26,331) occurred in only five states that were the main devastating March and April wave in the Northern US: New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Illinois. (Florida sits in 10th place, with 1,748 nursing home deaths).

Which implies that a crucial issue affecting mortality is perhaps the raging epidemic in Southern states can lead to the virus further spreading in to nursing homes.

One caveat: The presented data is just a sample, maybe not wall-to-wall surveillance. The data collection websites are strategically selected to offer a representative sample, as CDC does for all infection tracking. With Covid-19, information for about 17 million tests (out of more than 35 million completed in america as of Thursday) is available while hospitalization data from Covid-Net includes information from over 250 hospitals in 14 states.

The US testing data was recorded starting on March 29 (week 14 or 202014 in the table), when testing finally became easily available in america and jumps up in early May (week 20, 202020 in table), when commercial tests also became widely available. About 2.2 million tests have been done in persons 65+ years of age, about 649,000 early, when only the sick and dying were tested, and the remaining 1.5 million in the six ensuing weeks.

In this latter interval, testing has slowly increased in age group to about 300,000 weekly (note that the most recent week’s information always lags so numbers currently appear). Nationally there has been a decrease weekly in the proportion of seniors who are positive. Most recently, the positive rate is 4.0% in this group versus 7.9% (and rising) for the nation overall.

This report then breaks the data in to 10 geographic regions. This perspective demonstrates that the decreasing national positive rate in seniors is due to Northern states with profoundly sinking positive test rates; on the other hand, the positive rate in the Southern states really is going up.

The CDC document reports that within the last six weeks, in Region 4 — with Florida, Alabama, Georgia and five other Southern states — test positivity among seniors has risen from 3.6% to 5.7%, while the rate in Region 5 (Illinois, Michigan and 4 Northern states) from 5.2% right down to 1.9%, each commensurate with the general regional trend.

In other words, the Southern US is now seeing a rise in those at highest risk for severe outcomes. Early on, some areas, especially in Florida (with the 10th most Covid-19 nursing home deaths ) experienced devastating nursing home outbreaks of Covid-19 but this did not occur broadly in the Southern US.

Though Southern test positivity rates among seniors are rising, there is certainly one maybe-promising trend: a still-low hospitalization rate. For example, Arizona is currently in the throes of a weekslong surge now over 84,000 cases and contains a clear, reliable Covid-19 dashboard.

Alarmingly, the case fatality rate is 13% for persons 65+ years old, much like that observed in other states and countries. The Times’ article identified 541 nursing home deaths in Arizona, accounting for approximately a third of the state’s total.

Protecting nursing home residents is crucial to avoiding the high case fatality rate seen in the sooner outbreak occurring in Northern states. Unfortunately, as the CDC data shows, more infections are occurring in persons 65 and over in the affected regions — just as hospitals already are full and health care workers are spent and demoralized

Though a repeat of the devastation seen in the spring is unlikely, we ought to again prepare ourselves for scenes of overwhelmed emergency rooms, morgues and funeral homes — and a federal government that cannot be bothered to develop a meaningful technique to protect our most susceptible citizens.