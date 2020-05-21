Why hasn’t Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims?

The appeal by Pelosi and also Schumer comes weeks after previous Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate, made the exact same tip.

Trump has not yet reacted to the Pelosi-Schumer letter.

It would certainly appear, evaluating by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ standards for when the flag can and also must be decreased to half-staff, that the existing pandemic quite certifies. Here’s the VA’s guidance

“An easy way to remember when to fly the United States flag at half-staff is to consider when the whole nation is in mourning. These periods of mourning are proclaimed either by the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory, for local remembrance, in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state or territorial government or judiciary. The heads of departments and agencies of the federal government may also order that the flag be flown at half staff on buildings, grounds and naval vessels under their jurisdiction.”

Trump has actually revealed a desire to ask for flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the dead.

In the wake of back-to- back mass capturings in El Paso, Texas, and also Dayton, Ohio, in August 2019, Trump ordered flags to half-staff to honor the sufferers. He did the exact same to honor individuals eliminated in the 2018 mass capturing at the Capital Gazette paper in Maryland– albeit after some prodding.

That exact same year Trump fed substantial debate when he originally rejected to order flags at the White House to fly at half-staff in honor of the fatality of ArizonaSen John McCain. Trump and also McCain had actually continuously clashed in the years prior to the legislator’s fatality. But his solution to the nation– McCain invested 5 years in a North Vietnam jail throughout the Vietnam battle and also offered in the House and also Senate for years– led to prevalent ask for flags to be decreased in hishonor Trump eventually acquiesced

More lately, Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day and also PoliceWeek “I call upon all Americans to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” Trump said in a White House proclamation on May 8 “I also call on the Governors of the States and Territories and officials of other areas subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day.”

Trump isn’t not familiar with objection over when to order flag to be decreased. Back in 2015, civilian Donald Trump slammed after that-President Barack Obama for his hold-up in buying the relocate the wake of a mass shooting in Tennessee that left 4 Marines dead. “I’m happy President Obama followed my lead and also decreased the flags half-staff, Trump tweeted “It’s concerning time!” (He had ordered the flags decreased at Trump Tower.)

According to custom, Trump will certainly additionally buy flags decreased this coming Monday, which is MemorialDay “On Memorial Day the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only, then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes,” checks out the VA’s standards.