Why hardware stores might be the future of fashion

Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano will feature Lowe’s products in each of the their live New York Fashion Week shows.

“The relevancy of fashion has shifted with the zeitgeist,”Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Marissa Thalberg told CNN Business. “People are very focused on their homes and how homes really are the new epicenter of fashion and self-expression.”

Kafka acknowledged that the Lowe’s collaboration is “unexpected,” but he said the pandemic has shifted consumer behavior.

“It definitely helps those designers who are working with planning and executing their vision this season because obviously everyone’s budget is tight this season,” he said.

Wu, in a statement, noted that the home has become the fashion center of people’s lives … because it is the center of most people’s lives during the pandemic.

“My home has always…