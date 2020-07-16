Why grief over celebrities lost hits even harder amid the pandemic

On one hand, stars are often not people we actually know.
Yet on the other hand, they’re within our everyday lives through their art, the best which lets us see ourselves reflected on screen or in song, making a sense of connection.
It’s why their loss can knock the wind out folks. And grief, whatever the source, feels amplified nowadays.
Such was the case this week with the deaths of actresses Naya Rivera and Kelly Preston.
The two women occupied different spaces within our popular culture, but sadness over their untimely deaths felt shared by many.
The photo of these who knew and loved her most readily useful, including a number of her “Glee” cast members, holding hands at the lake on the day her human body was recovered was devastating.
Perhaps it was the agonizing days’ wait for her recovery, or her being the third “Glee” star to die tragically, or her being fully a young, single mother that makes her death feel especially poignant.
She was 57.
Her husband, John Travolta, centered on their children in his statement mourning her loss.
“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he wrote on his official Instagram account. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”
Though Preston had appeared less often in projects in recent years, she was beloved for her performances in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” along with other films.
His tribute to his wife on Instagram reminded me of Amanda Kloots, who’s been using the same social platform to share about the lengthy battle with Covid-19 her husband, actor Nick Cordero, fought before he died earlier this month of complications from the virus.
In a time when so a lot of us are experiencing great personal loss, Cordero, Rivera and Preston’s deaths, perhaps, reminded us that individuals grieve together.
Something to sip on
– Raise your hand if you want Tyra Banks to announce the eliminated contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” by holding photos and saying “X amount of beautiful couples stand before me, but I have only X amount of photos in my hand” like she used to on “America’s Top Model.”
My vote is to make the “DWTS” contestants undergo makeovers so we can see who cries over their new looks.
Is her twin Tia available? Because that will feel like a seamless replacement.
Here’s hoping the men in the house have good aim.
For your weekend
Directed by former child actor Alex Winter, it takes an in-depth look at the toll Hollywood may take on a number of its youngest performers, with candid interviews from people who lived it and caused it to be through to the other side . (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.)
James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen are providing the voices — and it’s music to the ears of most the fanboys and fangirls who have long awaited an adaptation of the series.
The memes and dissection of the reconciled couple’s”Red Table Talk” are still coming one week later. This begs the question: Would there were as much interest if Smith had confessed he had had an outside relationship while they certainly were married?
