Why grief over celebrities lost hits even harder amid the pandemic

On one hand, stars are often not people we actually know.

Yet on the other hand, they’re within our everyday lives through their art, the best which lets us see ourselves reflected on screen or in song, making a sense of connection.

It’s why their loss can knock the wind out folks. And grief, whatever the source, feels amplified nowadays.

Such was the case this week with the deaths of actresses Naya Rivera and Kelly Preston.

The two women occupied different spaces within our popular culture, but sadness over their untimely deaths felt shared by many.

With Rivera, the “Glee” star who drowned at 33 after an ill-fated boat ride with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, the news came six days after her disappearance.
Friends, family and fans held out hope against hope that Rivera could be found safe.

The photo of these who knew and loved her most readily useful, including a number of her “Glee” cast members, holding hands at the lake on the day her human body was recovered was devastating.

Perhaps it was the agonizing days’ wait for her recovery, or her being the third “Glee” star to die tragically, or her being fully a young, single mother that makes her death feel especially poignant.

I haven’t stopped thinking about Rivera’s little boy, Josey, who authorities now believe she “mustered enough energy” to get back onto their boat, even as she was unable to save herself.
Preston was also a mom who put aside 20-year-old daughter, Ella, and 9-year old son, Benjamin, when she died this week after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

She was 57.

Her husband, John Travolta, centered on their children in his statement mourning her loss.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he wrote on his official Instagram account. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Though Preston had appeared less often in projects in recent years, she was beloved for her performances in “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” along with other films.

She and Travolta had one of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories.

His tribute to his wife on Instagram reminded me of Amanda Kloots, who’s been using the same social platform to share about the lengthy battle with Covid-19 her husband, actor Nick Cordero, fought before he died earlier this month of complications from the virus.

This week Kloots was straight back there to share with you with her followers about the memorial service held to bid Cordero farewell.

In a time when so a lot of us are experiencing great personal loss, Cordero, Rivera and Preston’s deaths, perhaps, reminded us that individuals grieve together.

Something to sip on

– The focus on high-profile Bollywood stars who have contracted coronavirus has raised attention regarding the spike of the illness in India.
– Nick Cannon’s not backing down after ViacomCBS fired him for anti-Semitic remarks he made during his podcast.
He’s been retweeting both his champions and his critics over on his verified Twitter account and is currently demanding full control of his “Wild ‘N Out” brand from the company (he had hosted the show on MTV since its debut in 2005).
Cannon also apologized to the Jewish community on his Facebook page.
Tyra Banks attends the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California.

– Raise your hand if you want Tyra Banks to announce the eliminated contestants on “Dancing With the Stars” by holding photos and saying “X amount of beautiful couples stand before me, but I have only X amount of photos in my hand” like she used to on “America’s Top Model.”

ABC has gone in a new direction since co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are now out, and Banks is in as the new host and executive producer of the reality dancing competition.

My vote is to make the “DWTS” contestants undergo makeovers so we can see who cries over their new looks.

– Someone please tell us the real deal going on over at “The Real.” First Amanda Seales announced last month that she was leaving as a co-host of the daytime reality show, which week Tamera Mowry-Housley has announced she’s exiting after six years on the show.

Is her twin Tia available? Because that will feel like a seamless replacement.

– Who puts carpet within their bathroom? Demi Moore does and people can’t stop talking about it.

Here’s hoping the men in the house have good aim.

For your weekend

Cameron Boyce appears in &quot;Showbiz Kids.&quot;
Something to look at: The lives of son or daughter stars offer endless fascination, and the HBO documentary “Showbiz Kids” will without a doubt give you something to mull over.

Directed by former child actor Alex Winter, it takes an in-depth look at the toll Hollywood may take on a number of its youngest performers, with candid interviews from people who lived it and caused it to be through to the other side . (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

Something to listen to: Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” might not be on the screen yet, but this week Audible debuted a star-studded 10-hour-plus presentation of the comic book series.

James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen are providing the voices — and it’s music to the ears of most the fanboys and fangirls who have long awaited an adaptation of the series.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got candid on her now famous &quot;Red Table Talk&quot; episode.
Something to talk about: The word of the year may be “entanglement,” thanks to Jada Pinkett Smith using it to describe her brief relationship with singer August Alsina years ago while separated from husband Will Smith.

The memes and dissection of the reconciled couple’s”Red Table Talk” are still coming one week later. This begs the question: Would there were as much interest if Smith had confessed he had had an outside relationship while they certainly were married?

Before you go

