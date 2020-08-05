Why Facebook is conspicuously silent about TikTok

Good early morning, Data Sheet readers. Tech author Danielle Abril here, substituting Adam.

Facebook, when a huge purchaser of social networks business, is obviously avoiding today’s hot acquisition target: TikTok.

Instead, Microsoft is a not likely suitor for the U.S. operations of the fast-growing video-sharing platform, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance.

Concerned about TikTok’s ties to China, President Trump threatened to close down the app in the U.S. if it’s not purchased bySept 15. You might state that the clock is … tick-tocking forTikTok

.

Facebook’s lack from any settlements– a minimum of as far as we understand–is a departure from its previous method of scooping up business that might ultimately challenge its supremacy. Remember Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus?

Facebook is not likely to pursue TikTok for a couple of essential factors. First, lawmakers are presently inspecting Facebook over its previous acquisitions, consisting ofInstagram During recently’s antitrust hearing, members of Congress raised some damning proof, such as internal e-mails, that revealed Facebook’s strategy to reduce the effects of rivals by purchasing them out.

Meanwhile, Facebook is likewise in the middle of an antitrust examination by the Federal TradeCommission Obviously, Facebook wishes to prevent anything …

Read The Full Article