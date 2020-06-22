Why everyone who works for Trump should be *very* nervous right now

“Despite claims he’s not angry, multiple people said Trump’s been seething since he got back from Tulsa. It’s raised questions about his campaign manager’s future, but others said his job isn’t only one in jeopardy. Anyone, including WH aides, could be fired depending on coverage.”

Which checks out. Because with an estimated 6,200 people at an arena that had a capacity greater than 19,000 — and in the wake of Trump tweeting that there had been 1 million RSVPs — it absolutely was clear from Trump’s gestures when that he landed right back at the White House from Oklahoma early Sunday morning he was dejected, disappointed and angry.

And we also understand that Trump does not blame himself for a lot of anything.

After suggesting that injecting or ingesting disinfectants would fight the coronavirus, Trump was asked in April whether that he took any responsibility for a spike in people doing exactly that. “No, I don’t,” he responded.

A month before, Trump was asked whether the lag in coronavirus testing was in any way, shape or form his fault. “No, I don’t take responsibility at all,” he said

In that same press conference , Trump was also asked whether that he took responsibility for disbanding the office of pandemics. The President called it “a nasty question” (it wasn’t) before adding: “When you say ‘me,’ I didn’t get it done. We have a group of people [in the administration]. But I could perhaps ask Tony about that, because I have no idea anything about any of it.” (“Tony” is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.)

Time and time again all through his presidency, Trump has made clear that he wants most of the credit when anything even tangentially linked with his administration goes right and none of the blame when things fail. ( Call it the Michael Scott theory of management .) He will always find someone to blame when something goes wrong. But see your face will never be him.

So, do the math: Small crowd + Trump’s love of scapegoating = Big trouble for a person with their fingerprints on that Tulsa rally.

At the top of this list is Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are ‘pissed’ at campaign manager Brad Parscale over his predictions of a much larger crowd than the one that turned out at the Tulsa rally Saturday night, according to a Trump campaign source. … The person said blame from this camp has focused squarely on Parscale, of whom some had already been skeptical. But some donors and allies feel the rally debacle — in which the campaign made a decision to inflate expectations about enthusiasm for the rally rather than manage them at a reasonable level — threw into sharp relief the existing management problems on the campaign, the person said.”

Students of Trumpology know that when Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, start you, you might be in deep trouble. (Trump’s original 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was removed after Ivanka and Jared turned on him .)

And Parscale happens to be a significantly controversial choice to run the re-election campaign of an incumbent president, having never ever had anything near to that type of responsibility before. He served as the lead digital strategist for Trump’s 2016 campaign, but just before that had very little political experience. He had been carrying out work for Trump’s company — building a web site, digital marketing and sales — for several years just before that, according to The Washington Post

Plus, the history of Trump campaign managers comes with an eerie similarity to the real history of Spinal Tap drummers . In the 2016 campaign, Lewandowski gave method to Paul Manafort ( remember him !) who gave way to Kellyanne Conway. And through the duration of it all, there have been whispers that Kushner or Ivanka (or both) were the real brains behind the operation. Or that Trump himself was effectively managing his own campaign, making most of the important calls about what do say and do.

Parscale is, without question then, probably the most likely target of Trump’s anger. But go back to Kaitlan’s tweet — this part in particular: “Anyone, including WH aides, could be fired depending on coverage.”

The key — and revealing — bit there’s “depending on coverage.” Trump is seething, yes. But he’s also watching cable television. And taking calls. And making calls. And wanting to suss out — from all of that — who the collective “they” are blaming for the Tulsa rally debacle. That, as much as their own sense, will determine who gets fired.

Because, again, Trump is all about perception: It’s perhaps not about whose fault it truly is that the crowd within the weekend did not live up to the hype. (In truth, there isn’t any way it’s one person’s fault.) It’s about who the media, his friends and major party donors blame. That’s anyone Trump will blame.

On Monday afternoon, those close to the White House were insisting Parscale’s job was not in jeopardy. Which may be true! But it’s also hard to imagine that the Scapegoater-in-Chief will allow this kind of public embarrassment as the Tulsa rally go unpunished. It’s just not in his nature.