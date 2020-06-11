Why Donald Trump’s ‘Juneteenth’ speech will be a disaster

The selection of Tulsa as the place where Trump returns to the stump and the date which he is choosing to do it both declare that Trump’s long-whispered-about race speech — in the wake of ongoing protests and unrest following death of George Floyd — will happen next Friday, and at a campaign rally no less.

Its hard not to see this as intentional by the Trump campaign. While Oklahoma doesn’t have set limit on group gatherings, it is not a swing state, so there’s no other obvious reason — besides to address racial issues — that Trump would stage his first rally in the state (and Tulsa particularly). And Trump could have done the rally on a lot of days — 364 of these actually! — that do not commemorate the emancipation of slaves.

“The African American community is very near and dear to his heart,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday of Trump’s planned Tulsa rally on Juneteenth. “He’s working on rectifying injustices. … So it’s a meaningful day to him and it’s a day where wants to share some of the progress that’s been made as we look forward and more that needs to be done.”

This, uh, appears like a very bad idea. Primarily because Trump is simply perhaps not a credible messenger on matters of race — despite his repeated proclamations that he is the “least racist person there is anywhere in the world.” Trump’s life — and his presidency — are littered with types of him weaponizing race for his own personal or political benefit. From a housing discrimination lawsuit in the 1970s to his comments concerning the “ Central Park 5 ” to his assertion that “both sides” were to be culpable for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 — and dozens of smaller moments between — Trump has repeatedly showed that he simply will not get it in terms of America’s ongoing racial dilemmas. Or, seen through yet another lens, he gets everything too well. And, African Americans — by the data — are completed with Trump. In a CNN national poll released earlier this week, 88% of black voters said they disapproved of the work Trump is performing in office. Ninety one percent disapproved of how he is handling race relations. And 88% said they might vote for Biden over Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup. Now, it is possible that the intended audience for this Tulsa rally isn’t actually African Americans but alternatively white women, particularly people who live in the suburbs, who’ve badly soured on Trump — and who see his handling of the Floyd protests as a sort of final straw. In giving a “race” speech, Trump and his team may well be aiming to bring some of those voters back around. But again, the information suggests that Trump is just too damaged a messenger on race to convince almost anyone he is devoted to working toward equality in this country. Almost 7 in 10 women in the CNN poll disapproved of how Trump is handling race relations in America and a similar number — 65% — disapproved of the overall job he is doing. Because of every thing he has said and done in his life on race and racial problems, Trump lacks credibility to offer a speech like the one he appears ready to deliver next Friday night. You can’t simply flip a light switch and say you now have it on systemic racism and the ways the color of our skin still divides us. Trump’s actions — like all of our actions — define us. And his actions with this issuer speak far louder than any words that he could utter.

