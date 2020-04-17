Why does University Challenge favour Oxbridge?

University Challenge has actually long been controlled by Oxford and also Cambridge– yet after that both establishments are permitted to go into numerous groups.

Now, nevertheless, a celebrity candidate on this year’s BBC test program has actually required an end to the abnormality that enables their universities to contend independently.

Ian Wang, 21, captain of Cambridge’s Corpus Christi group, that will certainly handle Imperial College London in Monday’s last, suggests that the present regulations ‘have a tendency to omit individuals that are much less white, much less male, much less top middle-class’.

Oxford and also Cambridge are the only 2 colleges permitted to go into the fiendishly hard program with specific universities.

The suches as of Durham and also York, which likewise have university systems, are allowed to go into just one group each.

Since it initially broadcast in 1962 and also over 48 collection of the program, presently fronted by Jeremy Paxman, Oxford universities have actually won 16 and also Cambridge universities have actually come leading 11 times.

Mr Wang informed The Times: ‘There does not appear to be much validation for it, past the truth both colleges are viewed as unique and also deserving of unique therapy … Oxbridge universities are, however, a few of the least varied schools in the nation.’

Next week’s last will certainly see Mr Wang, an English pupil, go head-to-head with Imperial College’s standout entertainer BrandonBlackwell Both candidates have actually delighted tv visitors with their breadth of understanding and also computer animated motions.

Jeremy Paxman, University Challenge’s long-lasting host