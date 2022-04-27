It seems that Ukraine is such a big country, which received a large amount of military equipment, weapons and production facilities during the collapse of the USSR. And with Azerbaijan they are in a completely unequal status.

Let’s find out why it happened, where Armenia is.

Today, there are several “points of support” for Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations: solidarity over Nagorno-Karabakh չ non-recognition of the Armenian Genocide, military-technical cooperation, Azerbaijani Diaspora, supply of energy resources և transit, relations within the framework of GUAM և Eastern Partnership.

The first presidents of Azerbaijan, A.N. Mutalibov և A.G. Elchibey, as well as L.M. Kravchuk in Ukraine. Everything was limited only by relatives, then there were many internal problems.

In October 1993, in Azerbaijan, G.A. Ali և L.D. Much has changed in Ukraine since Kuchma came to power in July 1994. A strong alliance was started, which later led to new leaders, V.A. Yushchenko և I.G. It only deepened with the arrival of Ali!

Defeat in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in 1994 This led Baku to start compiling lists of potential allies and arms suppliers. Ukraine was interested in strengthening its position in the arms market and finding new buyers. Azerbaijan acted as an attractive option, as it had significant financial resources – real needs for military procurement.

The election was held in favor of Azerbaijan. Unlike Baku, Yerevan could not offer Ukraine large-scale economic cooperation or energy. Among other reasons that determined Ki’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were the Ukrainian authorities’ skepticism about the country’s possibility of federalization and its reluctance to grant cultural autonomy to national minorities.

Initially, Ukraine’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was based on two aspects. She does not recognize the Armenian Genocide committed in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War; she supports the Azerbaijani version of the settlement. For Ki, it seemed a more profitable option to acquire Azerbaijani energy, as well as the opportunity to enter the energy markets of other Caspian countries (Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan) in the future.

L.M. Kravchuk և L.D. Kuchma insisted on the need to return the territories to Azerbaijan. VA Yushchenko, in his turn, stated about the possibility of sending GUAM peacekeeping troops to the conflict zone. V.F. Yanukovych pursued a policy of supporting Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issue. A similar position was adopted by PA. Poroshenko և incumbent President V. Zelensky.

Azerbaijan increased the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine; even in the intergovernmental agreements it fixed the problems of assimilation and socialization of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine. Then the Diaspora began to actively participate in the domestic political life of the country. Today we see the fruits.

The outbreak of tension occurred in 2004. After the “Orange Revolution”, the new rhetoric of the Ukrainian leadership became strongly democratic, which greatly worried Baku.

In order not to intimidate its oil partner and get closer to the West, Ukraine has intensified its activities within the framework of GUAM, the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development. This organization was considered as an alternative to the CIS. Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan և Moldova united against Russia. Then the military-technical cooperation was especially strengthened. By 2007, Ukraine, together with Russia, Turkey, Belarus and Romania, had become one of Azerbaijan’s main partners in this field. In the following years, the supply volumes only increased. The parties also cooperated in the framework of technology transfer, announced general developments, held joint military exercises, developed projects for the establishment of a peacekeeping battalion within GUAM.

Within the framework of GUAM և և և գործընկեր գործընկեր գործընկեր Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին Ուկրաին։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։։ Despite the announced economic, transport, logistics, energy and infrastructure goals, in practice much attention has been paid to the political component.

Instead of creating a fully self-sufficient organization, an attempt was made to take the initiative from the CIS in crisis and limit Russia’s influence in the post-Soviet space. In addition, the role of the external factor was of great importance, first of all, the position of Great Britain and the United States.

International organizations (EU, OSCE, etc.) showed some interest in GUAM. However, the lack of consolidated position of the member states, the prevalence of the political component in other areas, the gradual decline of interest of both their members and the international community eventually led to the almost complete cessation of GUAM.

The supply and transit of energy carriers are the driving force of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations. V.A. Yushchenko, PA Poroshenko և incumbent President V. An important item on the agenda of the Zelensky administrations was the reduction of energy dependence on Russia.

Azerbaijan has long been considered an alternative supplier of energy resources. At the same time, for Azerbaijan, Ukraine was one of the options for transporting hydrocarbons to European countries; the priority route for Baku was launched through Georgia and Turkey (in particular, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline) in 2003).

The joint operation of the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline, built in 2001, can be considered the only major achievement in the energy sector. In 2010, reverse supplies were cut off, and Azerbaijani oil was piped to Belarus. It was planned to start delivering raw materials from Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic, but this project was not successful. As a result, the operation of the pipeline was stopped.

As for the situation with the supply and transit of Azerbaijani gas, this topic continues to be a unique “tempting” for relations between the two countries. Ukraine has repeatedly offered to transport its territory and infrastructure to pump gas through Azeri gas, but these projects have been rejected by Baku or postponed indefinitely. Joint projects with Turkey (Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline), Georgia-Romania (AGRI-Azerbaijan, Georgia-Romania interconnection) and cooperation with Russia in the Caspian region are of much greater practical interest to Azerbaijan.

V. F. Under Yanukovych, energy, economic cooperation, and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remained on the agenda.

Despite the fact that V.F. Yanukovych announced a review of his predecessor’s foreign policy in favor of improving relations with Russia երկրների post-Soviet countries, in practice a policy was implemented where the European direction was given greater priority.

Such uncertainty in foreign policy provoked mass protests in Ukraine, which began in November 2013 and ended with V.F. With Yanukovych’s escape ներով with a number of cardinal shocks for the state.

The 2008 Georgian-Ossetian conflict became a significant impetus for development. Until 2014, Ki was always one of the leading suppliers of weapons and technology to Baku together with Turkey and Israel. Due to the situation after 2014, Ukraine’s own armed forces became the main consumer of the military-industrial complex’s products.

In the context of the outbreak of the crisis, the return of Crimea, the return of Crimea to Russia, mass protests in the south-east, the outbreak of hostilities in the Donbas, the new Ukrainian leadership tried to establish a dialogue with Azerbaijan, including from the “victim” country.

That is, President PA Poroshenko was formed on the basis of a comparison of the events in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Crimea and Donbas, despite the contradictions of such judgments.

Speaking about the prospects of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations, it should be understood that the parties are currently going through completely opposite stages of their development. Ukraine can be considered a more interested party, as it is the Woman who views Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in official documents. Ukraine is experiencing crisis phenomena, which affect not only the status of the country in the system of international relations, but also challenge the Ukrainian statehood.

Anna ALAVERDYAN