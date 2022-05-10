Around 2010, there was a debate among Western intellectuals as to whether the level of violence as a whole had decreased or would decrease in the 21st century, given both wars between states and internal civil strife. There were optimists, such as the American Steven Pinker and the Israeli Yuval Noy Harari, who, in particular, argued that the big powers no longer need to attack each other, and everything shifted to economic and technological competition. (It was a little strange to hear that from Harari, given the region that the historian is from).

Those who claimed that the level of violence has neither decreased nor will decrease, and that no “era of peace” has begun, came out right. Among them was Nasim Taleb, a Lebanese-American writer and financier whose most famous book, The Black Swan, is a symbol of an unexpected and unpredictable catastrophe.

For us, the catastrophe came in 2020, and at that moment it seemed to many in the world that it was some kind of military conflict of “local significance”. In 2022, a large-scale war broke out in Europe, which has lasted for 75 days and its end is not yet visible. Joining the pessimists, I can assume that not everything will end in Ukraine.

Of course, there is a great temptation to pretend that everything in the world was perfect, that all nations lived in perfect harmony, and suddenly a lunatic named Putin appeared, confusing the world. But it is too primitive, I would even say, a primitivism that distorts reality. Suffice it to recall the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the recognition of Kosovo’s independence in 2008, and the fact that Putin’s close oligarchs have been making a fortune doing business and investing outside Russia for the past 22 years. partly with American businessmen, and the high-ranking officials of those countries represent the interests of those very businessmen. So there is no need to idealize one side and demonize the other.

Nor should Putin be compared to Stalin. The problem is not only in the scale of repression. Stalin had an ideology, Putin does not. The ideology of the Russian leader, as well as his current Western opponents, is money. And this is where I see the source of the threat of new world wars. In short, the problem is not the madness of the leaders, but their boundless “pragmatism”.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN