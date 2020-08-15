Why Does Some Rain Fall Harder Than Other Rain? A Scientist Explains

There are some days when the rain falls in harmony and carefully, nurturing theEarth But on some other days the rain boils down in a torrential rainstorm that meteorologists like me call a cloudburst.

Standing outside in among these extreme rainstorms can seem like being smothered in a heavy, damp towel. These storms can flood the lands listed below them and cause terrific damage.

So what triggers this distinction?

All rain originates from a mix of 2 things: wetness in the air– generally in the type of clouds– and currents of air moving upwards. As damp air rises through a cloud, the air cools and the water in it develops into small raindrops.

This is the very same thing that occurs when you cansee your breath on a cold evening The temperature level modification from warm to cool causes water beads to form in your breath.

In a cloud, these small raindrops are really light and float as the increasing air presses them up. But the greater they go, the bigger and much heavier they get. Eventually, they get so heavy that they are up to the Earth as rain.

Cold air storms are constant and sluggish

Cold air can hold much less wetness than warm air, so wintertime clouds do not have much water in them; they are thin and layered rather than puffy and high and filled with water.

Since cold air likes to sink to the ground, it’s hard to …