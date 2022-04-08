A mole is a congenital or lifelong pigmentation of the skin. The spots can be different in shape, size or color. smooth as a spot or convex like a pea, dotted or large, from light flesh to dark brown. Under the influence of unfavorable external factors (UV radiation, injury) a malignant neoplasm can develop from the mole – melanoma.

Aysor.am talked to dermatologist, cosmetologist Anna Zavaryan to find out the causes and possible dangers, which are often ignored by us.

“During life, the number of moles is constantly changing. They can appear on different parts of the body, change their outline, color, relief. Therefore, moles should be monitored independently and, if necessary, consult a doctor. The appearance of moles can be genetically conditioned. “If the parents had moles, it is very likely that it was the same spot on the child, even in the same part of the body,” said the specialist.

It can often be noticed that the number of moles can increase over the years, but the specialist mentioned that even a decrease is observed, և this process is completely normal և natural phenomenon։.

“A significant increase in the number of moles is associated with the endocrine reconstruction of the body, which occurs during adolescence and pregnancy. The appearance of new moles can in some cases provoke skin infections (irritation, rash, etc.), causing inflammatory changes in the epidermis, “said Anna Zavaryan.

It is possible to recognize the type of carpet in time, to understand how safe it is for health. Diagnosis at the right time, accurate determination of the developmental stage is the guarantee of successful treatment. Speaking about this, the specialist added that small moles are not dangerous in terms of turning into a malignant tumor, while one should be very careful about medium, large, especially giant moles.

“In the conversation with the patient, it is necessary to find out when the pigment formation appeared (congenital or acquired), whether the type, size, egg, color of the carpet has changed. If there were changes, what were the reasons for them (trauma, burn, scratch, attempts to remove)? For histological examination of moles, the material is obtained by taking ointment from the surface of the neoplasm, if it has cracks or bleeding, “explained Anna Zavaryan.

It has been proven that any traumatic impact (mechanical, chemical, radiation) can cause some types of melanoma-dangerous moles. It is impossible to distinguish benign neoplasm from malignant neoplasm with the naked eye. Special studies are needed for a more accurate diagnosis.

Existing, newly emerging moles should be regularly and carefully monitored. If their initial appearance or quantity changes, an urgent consultation with a dermatologist is necessary.

The dermatologist mentioned that the issue of removing moles can arise in the patient in two cases, when the neoplasms are a cosmetic problem, and when there are oncological indications. The method of removal will also depend on the category of instructions. In both cases, the decision rests with the specialist.