During the march with the participation of the mothers, sisters and women of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war, one of the women who lost her son in the war addressed her words to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan.

“We, the mothers, have gathered here to call you out, Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan. “Come out, what are you afraid of?” Said the mother of the killed soldier.

On behalf of all mothers of sons and daughters, he demanded an answer from Pashinyan: why did he sacrifice their sons and donate the land for which they gave their lives to the enemy?

“You have put our sons on the altar. Come out and answer us, looking into our eyes, tell us why you deprived us of hugging our baby. Why did you deprive those women, those mothers, sisters of their backs?

If you are not a coward, if you are “sick”, go out. After all, you came with “pain”. You came with the “pain” written on your forehead. If you are really “happy”, come out and answer us.

And you, Anna, you are a mother. Come out, share my pain. Come out, say, how can I not mourn that you say, do not mourn, live.

Go out and say, if you took our children, then why did you donate my land? Why did you give the Turk the land where every millimeter is the blood of our children? If you were to donate the land, why did you take our children? All mothers want to know the same thing from you.

If I stay one person, it’s all the same, I will consider you a traitor ․ “I will consider him a traitor to the homeland,” said the victim’s mother.



