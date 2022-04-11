According to the latest data published by the National Statistical Service, in 2010-2020. Registered marriages in Armenia decreased by 32.3%, and divorces, on the contrary, increased by 5%.

In recent years, the average age of married people has also changed. Both women and men get married 3-4 years later than before.

The correspondent of Aysor.am tried to find out from psychologist Karine Nalchajyan, what can these tendencies be with, what socio-economic factors can contribute to them?

According to the psychologist, in the 21st century, both women and men become more and more independent, thinking about getting married only when they have achieved significant success in their professional life.

“Young people strive to become successful in the profession, to become more financially independent. This is a general tendency, specific not only to Armenia, but to the whole world. “Yes, if people want to achieve something in their career, they must be ready to sacrifice a few years of their personal life,” said the psychologist.

As for the increase in the number of divorces, according to Karine Nalchajyan, this is a consequence of the restriction of the wife or husband’s independence.

“From something small, especially in the first 2 years of marriage, couples can get into a strong quarrel, which can lead to separation. “The first two years are considered an adaptation period, and then the couples are even surprised that they intended to divorce,” said the specialist.

Touching upon the increase of the number of divorces in the purely Armenian reality, one of the contributing factors the psychologist pointed out the socio-economic conditions.

“We all know what deep crisis phenomena are in our life, in the economic sense as well. Creating a family is a responsible job, but since young people see that they can not build a dignified life together, they prefer to postpone marriage.

In another case, if the couple is already married, ինը the spouse does not find a job, the need often pushes for divorce. Where there is a need, the absence of the most necessary conditions for material well-being, there is a complete shadow over human relations.

Even well-to-do, loving couples at some point may face serious problems in life, which can lead to a breakup. “No matter how much love, devotion and respect have a place in the family, we are all human beings, life changes a lot in our lives,” said Karine Nalchajyan.

