The argument why is an easy one: 700,000 Americans in DC and significantly more than 3 million in Puerto Rico currently lack equal representation in Congress, among the protections that statehood affords. As a matter of democratic maxims, it’s a straightforward one for Democrats to get behind. In fact, Biden has expressed support for DC statehood for years. But it’s also one they should prioritize, because of the Republican Party’s wholesale assault on democratic participation.
Examples abound, from the Trump administration and before: their attempts to restrict voting access through strict voter ID laws, voting roll purges, poll closures, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act. At their state level, Republican legislators have moved to strip Democratic governors of power and dramatically redistrict so they could hold onto a lot of seats with far less than majority support. All of the reflects an evergrowing hostility to one-person, one-vote democracy — which is understandable, given that the GOP is increasingly a minoritarian party.
In the face of these challenges to the democratic process, Democrats have an unique duty to make the case for popular democracy. Support for DC and Puerto Rico statehood is totally consistent with that commitment.
But this is simply not a debate just about abstract values. The Trump administration has made brutally clear the real-life consequences of second-class citizenship. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, a catastrophic category 5 storm that smashed in to Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing an estimated 3,000 people, destroying the island’s power grid and causing significantly more than $90 billion in damages, the president showed shockingly little fascination with the territory’s suffering.
When that he wasn’t attempting to block aid to the island, he was bitterly complaining about the aid that did make it to the countless devastated Americans. In an act of extraordinary pettiness, in December of this past year he intervened in budget talks specifically to slash Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico by 50 percent. With no senators or representatives to protect Puerto Rico (all the territory has is really a non-voting resident commissioner), there is little the territory could do.
Oh, and they don’t obtain a say in the presidential election, either — though anyone born in Puerto Rico is a US citizen, the territory has no electoral votes. (It took a Constitutional amendment for DC to get any, and they still can not have any longer than the least populous state in America, setting them alongside Wyoming with three electors.)
Residents of Washington, DC, had their own reckoning with the administration’s brutality earlier this month, during protests against police violence. Trump have been itching to “dominate the streets” as protests spread across the nation, threatening to send in the usa military to quell unrest. But there is really only 1 place that he could easily do so: the country’s capital. With no governor to oversee the city’s National Guard, the federal government largely oversees its use. And how did the administration flex that power? By using overwhelming, unnecessary force against peaceful protestors and journalists, all to clear the way for a presidential photo op.
The use of force, seemingly ordered by Attorney General Bill Barr, light emitting diode to shocking scenes as you’re watching White House, in part triggering the revived push for DC statehood. Now there is a new argument on top of “no taxation without representation”: DC residents need statehood to protect themselves from the lawless president.
It’s true that enfranchising DC and Puerto Rico through statehood may likely benefit Democrats electorally (although it’s not at all clear that Puerto Rico will be a blue state, and some leading Republicans have long supported Puerto Rican statehood). But that’s not a quarrel against statehood. American citizens have the proper to equal representation. The solution isn’t to stop Democratic voters from exercising their right to vote — that’s both immoral and undemocratic. The solution is to win them over. If the Republican Party can not do that, then it doesn’t deserve to take power.
A core principle of American democracy — more honored in the breach than in the observance — may be the right to representation by the people. For some 230 years, Americans have fought to expand the definition of “the people,” securing citizenship and voting rights for women, for Black and Indigenous Americans, for people of Asian and Hispanic descent. It’s time to continue that process of expansion by bringing the full rights of citizenship to DC and Puerto Rico — a process Joe Biden, should he become president, should make an urgent priority.