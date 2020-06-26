Why Democrats need to prioritize statehood for DC and Puerto Rico (opinion)

The argument why is an easy one: 700,000 Americans in DC and significantly more than 3 million in Puerto Rico currently lack equal representation in Congress, among the protections that statehood affords. As a matter of democratic maxims, it’s a straightforward one for Democrats to get behind. In fact, Biden has expressed support for DC statehood for years. But it’s also one they should prioritize, because of the Republican Party’s wholesale assault on democratic participation.

Examples abound, from the Trump administration and before: their attempts to restrict voting access through strict voter ID laws, voting roll purges, poll closures, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act. At their state level, Republican legislators have moved to strip Democratic governors of power and dramatically redistrict so they could hold onto a lot of seats with far less than majority support. All of the reflects an evergrowing hostility to one-person, one-vote democracy — which is understandable, given that the GOP is increasingly a minoritarian party.

In the face of these challenges to the democratic process, Democrats have an unique duty to make the case for popular democracy. Support for DC and Puerto Rico statehood is totally consistent with that commitment.

But this is simply not a debate just about abstract values. The Trump administration has made brutally clear the real-life consequences of second-class citizenship. In the wake of Hurricane Maria, a catastrophic category 5 storm that smashed in to Puerto Rico in September 2017, killing an estimated 3,000 people , destroying the island’s power grid and causing significantly more than $90 billion in damages, the president showed shockingly little fascination with the territory’s suffering

