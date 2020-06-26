However.

There might not be a Republican-led Senate or Republican President next year, and that means you need to comprehend what’s going on here.

The more than 700,000 those who live in Washington, DC, do not have a voting member of Congress — merely a delegate in the House — or representation in the Senate. Seven hundred thousand people isn’t not quite the size of most states, but it is unquestionably more than the populations of the smallest two, Vermont and Wyoming, and on par with Alaska, all of which has two senators and a voting member of Congress.

So DC residents don’t have any say in the government?

Actually, they do — just a little. The 23rd Amendment, enacted in 1992, gives District residents a say in presidential elections. The District is treated like a state for that purpose only, and it gets three Electoral College votes. But that’s only one part of the representation a US citizen should probably get.

DC residents own it better than Puerto Ricans because regard. The residents of the US territory are American citizens however they don’t have voting members of Congress plus don’t get to vote in presidential elections unless they’re surviving in a state. (Keep an eye fixed on the population of Puerto Ricans in Florida in 2020.)

Wait a minute. There are more than 3 million Americans surviving in Puerto Rico, but just about 700,000 living in DC. Why isn’t anyone referring to making Puerto Rico a state?

Everybody should get representation in Congress. Why PERHAPS NOT make DC a state?

For starters, the Constitution kind of seems to say it can not be done. Article 1, Section 8, of the Constitution says Congress should be in control of the seat of government, which will be a “District (not exceeding ten Miles square).”

So you had have to change the Constitution to make DC a state?

Maybe not. The bill passed by the House supplies a sneaky and elegant solution. It simply shrinks the size of the federal district to the area just around the National Mall, the White House and Capitol Hill to make a state out of the almost all the city. There would still be a district, but there would also be a new state.

Can you do that? Just change the size of the district?

It’s been done before. When it was originally conceived, Washington, DC, was formed from land in both Virginia, west of the Potomac River, and Maryland, east of the Potomac. In the 1840s, the areas west of the Potomac rejoined Virginia in a procedure called “retrocession.”

Then why haven’t they done this already?

The short answer is equilibrium. Or Republicans’ version of it. They now have more get a handle on over the federal government than you’d think, considering you will find fewer Republicans in the US than Democrats. Two senators from DC would almost surely be Democrats, so as long as Republicans control such a thing in Washington, they’ll fight this tooth and nail.

So they’re perfectly willing to have citizens go without representation to save power?

Yep. President Donald Trump was asked about this recently.

“DC will never be a state,” he told the New York Post last month. “You mean District of Columbia, a state? Why? So we can have two more Democratic — Democrat senators and five more congressmen? No, thank you. That’ll never happen.”

(Friendly correction to the President: There would still fundamentally be 435 congresspeople, it’s just that DC residents would be picking one of them).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who may not be majority leader next year, has said Democrats would essentially be packing the Senate to go the country toward socialism.

Trump’s position seems entirely political.

It is. But DC residents have their very own all-or-nothing approach, choosing to not pursue retrocession of the portion of the District which was formerly section of Maryland. That would give DC residents a say in Congress without upsetting the current equilibrium.

“DC voters have already said loud and clear that we do not want retrocession, we want statehood,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said last year

What would eventually the 23rd Amendment if Congress made DC a state?

The bill before Congress says the US would start undoing the amendment. But it requires an amendment to undo an amendment. A constitutional amendment takes years of effort. While the statehood bill envisions a fast track to this process, it’d need certainly to work flawlessly, otherwise the few those who still lived in the federally controlled district may possibly continue to get three electoral votes. (This type of thing will be the subject of lawsuits.)

What do Americans in general say?

What’s it take to produce a new state?

When was the last time a state was added?

1959. See that note about equilibrium above. In the late 1950s, when Dwight Eisenhower was President, Alaska and Hawaii were added at roughly the same time. Since the Senate operates with a requirement of a supermajority (60 senators) to enact legislation, Republicans can efficiently block any moves by Democrats to produce DC or Puerto Rico a state.

What could be done to stop statehood if Democrats win the Senate?

The intend to simply shrink the capital district is clever. But it’s not a foregone conclusion it’s legal. The Supreme Court currently features a Republican-appointed majority. How do you consider it would rule when Republicans took the case to court?

Anything else?

Yes. So much more. It’s certainly worth noting that Democrats particularly have been referring to fundamental changes to the US system of government in recent years. Plenty of Democrats wish to change the format of the Supreme Court , and overhaul the Electoral College, which gives so much capacity to states with fewer people.

Last thing: Where would you fit a 51st star on the American flag?