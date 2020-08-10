Why Collin Morikawa’s heroic drive at 16 almost never happened

SAN FRANCISCO– A wild afternoon that consisted of 9 various gamers holding at least a share of the lead had actually been whittled away to simply 2, with Collin Morikawa connected with Paul Casey at 11 under par.

“I knew someone was going to have to break out,” Morikawa stated.

If, as Phil Mickelson competes, winning significant champions needs a heroic minute, for Morikawa that minute came at the par-4 16 th hole that had actually been cut to 294 lawns for the last round. Ironically, it was a shot Morikawa stated he would not strike.

” I informed [CBS analyst] Colt Knost, he saw me Wednesday afternoon practicing on there, and he asked me if I was ever going to go all out. I informed him a fast no, it’s excessive into the wind, why go all out,” Morikawa stated.

The mix of an available hole place, beneficial wind conditions and the requirement to “break out” from the pack triggered Morikawa to alter his strategy.

“[Caddie J.J. Jackovac] looked at me and asked me what I wished to do and I informed him, let’s strike an excellent drive,” Morikawa stated. “I counted back from 14 at Muirfield. What’s different from 14 at Muirfield and this shot, similar numbers, wind was a little left, kind of into me, but I knew I had to hit a good one.”

At last month’s Workday Charity Open he struck a comparable drive in the …