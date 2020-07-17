Why can’t Egypt and Ethiopia agree on the Nile dam?

Sudan and Egypt have hit out at Ethiopia, which has started filling a reservoir behind a controversial new dam on the Blue Nile.

Satellite images show water backing up on the Grand Renaissance Dam and now Sudan has reported reduced water flow in its section of the Nile River. Both Sudan and Egypt are downstream and are worried the dam will reduce their access to water.

A deal between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the reservoir is proving elusive. Instead there’s a fraught stand-off with national pride, regional power and economic development at stake.

In the latest of his weekly reports, this is Ros Atkins on why Egypt and Ethiopia can’t agree on the Nile dam.