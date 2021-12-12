Why Canada’s response to Omicron gets ‘top marks’

The Omicron variant has officially arrived in Canada, with several provinces reporting cases of the new variant of concern. The discovery of Omicron has also prompted the federal government to impose a series of new restrictions at the Canadian border, including a travel ban on 10 African countries and mandatory testing upon arrival for all travelers outside the U.S. On this episode of Editor’s Edition, Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum’s Sean Speer take a look at how the government and public health officials have responded to the emergence of the new variant of concern. Speer argues that the response to Omicron has been handled in “a sensible way” and that policymakers have “resisted the temptation to use language and messaging that could create alarm.” If you have any policy-related questions, or feedback about the show, please email [email protected]