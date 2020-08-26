Why Britney Spears Asked Sister Jamie Lynn to Serve as Trustee of Her Fortune

Regarding Britney’s conservatorship, a judge momentarily extended it up untilFeb 2021.

The court’s choice follows Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, submitted court files revealing her desire to have Jodi Montgomery continue in the function as conservator in an irreversible capability. Jodi is a certified expert who’s been momentarily serving as the vocalist’s conservator given that Jamie stepped down in 2019 for “personal health reasons.”

Additionally, the court files acquired by E! News exposed that “Britney is strongly opposed” to having her dad, Jamie Spears, selected to the function.

As for the conservator of Britney’s estate, the files mentioned the pop star “strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

Andrew Wallet formerly served as co-conservator of her individual and estate up until his resignation in March 2019, pointing out prospective “substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger.”