Why brands like Oreo are cutting back on wacky flavors right now

The reason behind the move: Manufacturing plants for major food companies routinely have to pause their production lines to change out the item and packaging when they go from making one number of cereal, for example, to another.

“There’s significant time required to change lines,” said Jonathon Nudi, General Mill’s group president of North America retail, throughout a March conference call with analysts. He added that making fewer products is one way to simplify the supply chain.

Speeding up the production process has become specially critical at the same time when more folks are eating at home and demand for many food products is surging.

“The less complexity there is in [the supply chain], the more the chance for success,” said Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey all through an April call with members of the media. He added that through the early days of the pandemic, “focusing in on the largest brands,” like Coke, Coke Zero, Simply and Minute Maid , was good results to consumers.

With smaller product portfolios, companies also can narrow their advertising, distribution and sales efforts, focusing funds and energy on a smaller quantity of items.

The change marks a shift from pre-pandemic thinking. Typically, big food companies attempt to capitalize on a food trend with the addition of a new variety to a preexisting brand: Think of gluten-free or protein-packed versions of traditional cereals, or pumpkin-spice everything.

Before the pandemic, that complexity in the supply chain was worthwhile so that food makers could move into new and fast-growing categories. But now, it generates more sense to focus on the items people are purchasing the most: Comfort foods, staples and straightforward flavors.

Less variety, more standard flavors

For Mondelez, that means making fewer types of its most widely used brands, like Oreo.

“Some of the innovation flavors that we have in the pipeline … we’ve chosen to either postpone or cancel to allow us to make sure that, from a production standpoint and an execution standpoint, we can continue to deliver to consumers what they know and love,” said Glen Walter, president of North America for Mondelez. Overall, the variety of Oreos available isn’t “as robust today as it would have been before the pandemic,” that he said.

Regular Oreo has seen “the biggest uptick,” said Walter. Demand for Oreo Thins and fudge-covered Oreos has additionally grown, that he said.

General Mills, making Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups, is following a similar tactic.

“If you think about our Progresso Soup portfolio, we’ve nearly 90 [varieties], and within those we likely have a few varieties of Chicken Noodle,” explained Kelsey Roemhildt, the company’s corporate communications manager, in an email. “Right now, our consumers and our retailers likely don’t need the flavor variations so we’re minimizing the variety we are making.”

And PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay has also reduce on options across its chips portfolio.

“We began streamlining our portfolio in early March, when we saw demand spike to unprecedented levels,” said Frito-Lay Chief Customer Officer Mike Del Pozzo in a emailed statement. “To keep products in stock at the pace they were selling and to get more product to market faster, we reduced assortment of our core brands.”

The the greater part of the things that Frito-Lay paused producing, like Lay’s Lightly Salted potato chips and Cheetos Crunchy Xxtra Flamin’ Hot chips, are in production again, he added. But some are still unavailable, like Tostitos Multigrain Scoops tortilla chips.

J.M. Smucker has temporarily scaled back production on some of its Jif peanut butter varieties, like Reduced Fat, Omega 3 and Simply versions of the item. Same is true of the hazelnut, honey, peanut butter and reduced sugar versions of Uncrustables — a line of frozen sandwiches and pockets — and jams and jellies aside from strawberry, grape, blackberry, raspberry and orange marmalade. The changes allowed Smucker to increase production on its more popular items, like a number of its Jif peanut butter products.

“We are pleased with our efforts to replenish inventory across our portfolio,” the company said in an emailed statement, “and are gradually returning to normal production levels.”

Campbell, too, stopped making sure varieties through the pandemic as demand for its soups and other products increased . “It accomplished the goal of increasing capacity in the short term,” said CEO Mark Clouse throughout a recent analyst call. But, he added, “It is not the right answer longer term.”

Bouncing back

Companies will likely soon go back to producing their full portfolio of goods, said David Driscoll, an analyst covering packaged food at DD Research.

By December, “consumers are going to be looking for some new products in the grocery store,” he said, adding that it probably means big food businesses will launch new products in the second half the year to generally meet demand.

Major businesses informed Morton Williams, a New York supermarket chain, of limited product assortments in March, said Steve Schwartz, the grocer’s director of sales and marketing.

But some customers were disappointed once they didn’t find the things they were searching for, he noted.

“I hope everybody can get back to running more of a full line operation,” Schwartz said. “We built a lot of what we do on having variety.”

Larger grocers had similar experiences.

Walmart WMT “In the early weeks of the pandemic, we worked with suppliers to prioritize the most productive [varieties] to greatly help maximize production of sought after items and move product to shelves more quickly,”said in a emailed statement. “We are working with suppliers to gradually increase assortment.”

Not everyone sees a swift return to normal, however.