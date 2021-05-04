Why bitcoin's lack of volatility is a promising sign, plus oil may see $70 a barrel: Marketgauge.com
Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss cryptocurrency and outlook on the oil market.

