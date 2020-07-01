Here is why I’m making this type of strong statement. The United States has long had a system of laws which exist independent of any one person. This “rule of law” is far different from the specific situation in many countries where dictatorial regimes simply make up or change what the law states as they complement to suit their desires, favor themselves or their friends, or punish their enemies. And it has given Americans a high amount of public trust that the laws will undoubtedly be applied fairly and equally to everybody — even to the President.
But the machine that prevents the President from assuming arbitrary powers, and that engenders public trust, is dependent upon a number of critical conditions. These include: our bodies of checks and balances by which the president’s ability to act is restrained in various ways by the powers of the legislative and judicial branches; reliance within the Department of Justice, in taking police actions, upon independent decision making processes that utilize disinterested career officials and orderly review processes; and a clear and extremely public commitment to avoid even the looks of personal or political interference such decisions. Trust in what the law states also is dependent upon the nation’s leaders — particularly the President and the Attorney General — perhaps not being seen to make willful misstatements about the performance of their duties.
But Barr as Attorney General has worked systematically, in numerous respects, to undermine all of these important pre-conditions for the rule of law and Americans’ rely upon it. In the face with this conduct by Barr, the defenses made available from some of his supporters have already been quite unresponsive. First, emphasizing just a few specific cases, they’ve argued that his actions there were justified under the particular facts and circumstances. Thus former Attorney General Michael Mukasey at the hearing
defended the reduced sentencing recommendation for Stone on the floor that the first recommendation was overly harsh, and argued that the motion to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn was justified by irregularities in its handling that recently came to the Department’s attention. Another Barr defender, Jonathan Turley, has questioned
the propriety of attacks on Barr by offering his own thoughts justifying the motion to dismiss the Flynn case, the firing of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, and Barr’s involvement when it comes to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.
Second, Barr’s recent defenders give their personal assurances of his virtue and good faith. Based on his years-long personal familiarity with Barr, Mukasey said he has “no doubt that the welfare of this country, upheld through the evenhanded application of law so as to achieve justice, is what motivates his decisions as Attorney General.” Turley goes a step further, speculating that Barr, who he’s got known for a long time, is so focused on doing the right thing that he is inattentive to the way things look: “I’ve never known a more honest, direct person in Washington. Barr’s real flaw is his lack of concern over the optics of his actions.”
But Barr’s fitness for office will not turn on disputed facts about a few individual cases, or his ability to produce character witnesses to vouch for his uprightness. It rather is dependent upon his beliefs and goals, and the broad sweep of those things that he has taken since assuming office. Barr’s agenda is no mystery. It is totally clear from a June 2018 memorandum
he submitted when being considered for his current job, and from the speech
he delivered to the Federalist Society on November 15, 2019 dedicated to executive power. His explicit goals are that the president must have virtually unchecked powers, clear of any limitations that might arise within the Executive Branch, and also clear of nearly all limitations by another branches, as by congressional oversight or judicial review. As would suit a president with virtually autocratic powers, Barr expresses little concern for the maintenance of independent, evenhanded decision-making processes, or the avoidance of politics and personal influence for making sensitive individual decisions within the Department of Justice.
A root and branch attack
Given these views, it is unsurprising that Bill Barr’s service since last February is a huge root and branch attack on the ideas which have guided the Justice Department since the Watergate reforms that have been put in place by Attorney General Edward Levi in the 1970s — indeed on the very proven fact that no person is above what the law states.
Here are a number of the things that Barr has done:
He spent some time working to defeat Congress’s ability
to receive information
and conduct oversight hearings, to illuminate exactly what the executive branch is up to and why. And he has himself refused multiple times
to show up when requested to appear by Congress.
He has additionally argued for
and acted in the courts
to seek a greatly paid off ability of the courts to conduct judicial report on executive branch action.
He spent some time working to undermine Congress’s appropriation power by litigating the President’s right
to divert funds to pay for his border wall which Congress refused over and over to fund.
He has regularly undermined the authority of independent decision making processes and career professionals, whose disinterested integrity has long been a vital element justifying public trust. He did this through his own statements, such as last March when that he publicly whitewashed
the Mueller Report’s extensive findings on obstruction of justice, and last December when he publicly contradicted key conclusions
reached by Inspector General Michael Horowitz in his FBI election interference probe.
Barr has also done it by enlisting various political cronies to review and reverse the decisions of experienced career lawyers, or simply by replacing them in handling matters of personal interest to the president. This is how he accomplished the reversals of long-held department positions in the cases of Trump associates Stone and Flynn, urging a much lighter sentence
in Stone’s case, and outright dismissal
in the Flynn case.
In many other matters — such as the intake of information
from Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani, and investigation of unmasking requests
throughout the Obama administration — Barr has reserve certain subject material to be handled by people in his political inner circle, rather than by the career officials who typically cope with it.
Finally, Barr has willingly supported removal of officials when their attention to duty proves politically inconvenient to the president. One example is the treatment of US Attorney Jesse Liu in the District of Columbia. Liu was induced to leave her position as US Attorney to accept a presidential appointment in the Treasury Department, hence making method for Barr confidant Timothy Shea to change the government’s position in both the Stone and Flynn cases, only to have her nomination withdrawn
a few weeks later. The firing of Berman,
whose New York office prosecuted Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and is investigating Giuliani, is still another blatant example. So is Barr’s standing by and voicing support as Trump, during April and May, removed five Inspectors General
from roles which have long served as an crucial check on executive branch corruption.
Narrow political interests
To an ever greater and quite shocking extent this spring, Barr has used the truly amazing powers of the Department of Justice to advance the president’s narrow political interests, and gravely undermine constitutional rights and the functioning of our democracy.
Consider his apparent role
in overseeing law enforcement action on June 1 to deny the proper of peaceful protest in Lafayette Square, and clear the way for the president’s photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church. Or the plainly frivolous motion the Department recently filed, only to own it denied 1 day later, to enjoin publication
of former national security adviser John Bolton’s book, claiming that it contained classified information. In reality, the book disclosed facts embarrassing to the President and suppressing it might have denied the people critical information about his behavior.
Or, worst of all, his flamboyant media discussions
of the facts supposedly unearthed by the specially commissioned investigation
he is personally conducting by using US Attorney John Durham. Repeatedly, Barr has echoed the President’s tweets and conclusively characterized the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election as an effort to spy on the Trump campaign without any basis, indeed as “one of the greatest travesties in American history.” Barr has indicated that indictments are likely
.
This conduct is a textbook violation of Justice Manual Rule 1-7.400, which bars public discuss a criminal investigation before charges are filed. Here, though, the incorrect is much worse, as Barr is using a criminal investigation to produce fodder for the president’s campaign propaganda mill, which can have its effect even though it is false.
Lastly, it is highly relevant to Barr’s fitness for office that, regarding the official actions, he regularly makes statements that appear highly debateable. Along along with his continuing media discussions to make Americans believe that the FBI conspired against Trump, his statements about the Mueller report, his assertion that US Attorney Berman had supposedly resigned
, and Barr’s own role
in the events at Lafayette Park, come quickly to mind. So does his practice of regularly shrouding himself in the rhetoric and trappings of the rule of law, even as that he desecrates and undermines the institutions making it possible.
All with this conduct, which flies when confronted with our national commitment to a rule of law that is evenhanded and independent of the will of anyone person, gives substantial reason to conclude that Barr is unfit to serve as Attorney General. It also is cause for great concern about what he might do next.