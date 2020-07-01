Why Bill Barr is unfit to serve (opinion)

My own testimony focused on why I believe that Attorney General Bill Barr is an important threat to our legal system and to public trust in it. He will not believe in the central tenet of our bodies — that no person is above what the law states — and he has been working full-time to confer extraordinary powers on the President which have no place within our system of government.

Here is why I’m making this type of strong statement. The United States has long had a system of laws which exist independent of any one person. This “rule of law” is far different from the specific situation in many countries where dictatorial regimes simply make up or change what the law states as they complement to suit their desires, favor themselves or their friends, or punish their enemies. And it has given Americans a high amount of public trust that the laws will undoubtedly be applied fairly and equally to everybody — even to the President.

But the machine that prevents the President from assuming arbitrary powers, and that engenders public trust, is dependent upon a number of critical conditions. These include: our bodies of checks and balances by which the president’s ability to act is restrained in various ways by the powers of the legislative and judicial branches; reliance within the Department of Justice, in taking police actions, upon independent decision making processes that utilize disinterested career officials and orderly review processes; and a clear and extremely public commitment to avoid even the looks of personal or political interference such decisions. Trust in what the law states also is dependent upon the nation’s leaders — particularly the President and the Attorney General — perhaps not being seen to make willful misstatements about the performance of their duties.

But Barr as Attorney General has worked systematically, in numerous respects, to undermine all of these important pre-conditions for the rule of law and Americans’ rely upon it. In the face with this conduct by Barr, the defenses made available from some of his supporters have already been quite unresponsive. First, emphasizing just a few specific cases, they’ve argued that his actions there were justified under the particular facts and circumstances. Thus former Attorney General Michael Mukasey at the hearing defended the reduced sentencing recommendation for Stone on the floor that the first recommendation was overly harsh, and argued that the motion to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn was justified by irregularities in its handling that recently came to the Department’s attention. Another Barr defender, Jonathan Turley, has questioned the propriety of attacks on Barr by offering his own thoughts justifying the motion to dismiss the Flynn case, the firing of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, and Barr’s involvement when it comes to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

