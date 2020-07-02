Why Biden has what it takes to beat Trump (Opinion)

Biden acknowledged the terrible impact Covid-19 has had on the usa, expressed empathy for those who have lost family or friends, scoffed at Donald Trump, “our wartime President who has left the battlefield,” and “puts everything in terms of him” in his refusal to wear a mask. “The president talks about, you know, manhood and, you know, and being strong, and you don’t need the mask.”

The former vice president went on to accuse the present President of dereliction of duty for his not enough response to intelligence reports that Moscow was offering bounties to the Taliban for killing US as well as other coalition soldiers in Afghanistan.

This was not the sort of soaring rhetoric that Democrats have seen from President Barack Obama or, for an early on generation, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, but it was solid. Not a home run, but an individual up the center. It highlighted Biden’s core strengths, showcasing the decades of experience that enabled him to quickly win the support of his former Democratic rivals when they dropped from the race in February and March.

His Tuesday speech showed it by offering practical, even commonsense ideas concerning the virus to a country that appears to want useful leadership at this difficult time. “Wear a mask. It’s not just about you. It’s about your family. It’s about your neighbors. It’s about your colleagues. It’s about keeping other people safe,” is not exactly Churchillian, but it is good advice today.

