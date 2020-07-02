Why Biden has what it takes to beat Trump (Opinion)

Biden acknowledged the terrible impact Covid-19 has had on the usa, expressed empathy for those who have lost family or friends, scoffed at Donald Trump, “our wartime President who has left the battlefield,” and “puts everything in terms of him” in his refusal to wear a mask. “The president talks about, you know, manhood and, you know, and being strong, and you don’t need the mask.”
The former vice president went on to accuse the present President of dereliction of duty for his not enough response to intelligence reports that Moscow was offering bounties to the Taliban for killing US as well as other coalition soldiers in Afghanistan.
This was not the sort of soaring rhetoric that Democrats have seen from President Barack Obama or, for an early on generation, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, but it was solid. Not a home run, but an individual up the center. It highlighted Biden’s core strengths, showcasing the decades of experience that enabled him to quickly win the support of his former Democratic rivals when they dropped from the race in February and March.
His Tuesday speech showed it by offering practical, even commonsense ideas concerning the virus to a country that appears to want useful leadership at this difficult time. “Wear a mask. It’s not just about you. It’s about your family. It’s about your neighbors. It’s about your colleagues. It’s about keeping other people safe,” is not exactly Churchillian, but it is good advice today.
Biden’s other major political asset that discovered in today’s speech was his temperament. He may not be the absolute most dynamic speaker or the absolute most innovative policy thinker, but he strikes many Americans, rightly, as basically a significant and moderate man. This not only offers a, thus far, winning contrast
with Trump, but also helps inoculate Biden against future attacks for extremist views.
In a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump himself acknowledged
that “I don’t think Biden is the radical left.” Biden’s essentially restrained temperament was evident throughout his Wilmington speech, but specially in his comments about why the federal government must protect statues
of historical figures like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
These skills have contributed to the lead Biden has opened up against Trump in almost all recent polls
. If the campaign continues similar to this, it is extremely likely they are going to help carry Biden to the White House. This is good news for Democrats yet others who would like to start to see the Trump era wind down this January. The bad news for the Democrats is that the election is still slightly more than four months away and a good Trump campaign could change this.
For Trump, the strategy itself just isn’t all that complicated. As any political consultant may likely tell him, the fastest way to turn his campaign around could be to campaign less to his base and focus more on those voters who either have not yet made up their minds or are only loosely committed to Biden. This is obvious, but Trump’s failure to do this is extraordinary. Trump’s tweets, public statements and responses to everything from the Covid-19 pandemic to racial unrest seem crafted to excite the 40% who say they support him
rather than to bump that number up to 50%.
Take Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa. While much was manufactured in the media of the poor turnout
at the rally, the larger question — the objective of the rally — was mostly ignored. Political rallies, particularly Trump’s, speak nearly entirely to the committed, so even when the rally had been well attended it would have accomplished little besides to highlight Trump’s suffering popularity together with his die-hard supporters.
Trump’s strategists could tell him it would be wise to do no more rallies for a while and instead seek to present himself as a president working hard at a difficult time. That would free his campaign team to give attention to communications through television, social media marketing, direct mail and other media aimed at specific groups of swing voters. Ads and messages aimed at persuading voters that Trump was a good pre-Covid-19 steward of the economy who may help the US recover after a vaccine is found, that his tax reform put money in American people’s hands or he has strengthened America’s military are more likely to conquer swing voters than yet another rally featuring the President being what could charitably described as off-message.
But there is little evidence that Trump has the capacity because of this type of campaign. Trump always seems to need to be at the center of every story. He consistently makes comments and sends tweets that become damaging news
and has perhaps not demonstrated a genuine ability to speak fluently on any issue, with the possible exception of the stock exchange. He an average of responds to news that he does not as with disbelief and anger at whoever bears that news and by firing advisers
who dare to disagree with him. This is evident in his personal attacks on reporters and their outlets and even in recent comments about Fox News
, a network that’s usually friendly to the president, when it reported polls that show Trump behind Biden, as well as in Trump’s dismissive treatment of one-time powerful members of the administration like James Mattis
and Rex Tillerson.
(Biden, by contrast, made a point to be warm and gracious to journalists questioning him on Tuesday.)
Trump’s faculties which, regardless of the occasional retraction
of an unwise retweet, seem immutable, making him unlikely to follow simple campaign advice. And that may allow Biden’s temperament and political skills to get him over the top in November.
