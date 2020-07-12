Why Banks Keep Blocking Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions

The COVID-19 crisis has brought many new users to the entire world of cryptocurrencies. One of the main concerns for users, however, is whether their bank cards could be blocked as a result of purchase of a cryptocurrency, or when withdrawing funds from a crypto account. Can this risk be prevented?

Since the COVID-19 outbreak and people’s subsequent desire to protect their savings, interest in cryptocurrency has continued to grow. A June 2020 survey conducted by The Tokenist discovered that 45% of respondents from 17 countries now choose to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) as opposed to stocks, real-estate or gold. For comparison’s sake, only 13% gave such an answer back in 2017.

But there is a nuance to which clearly inadequate attention is paid: The growth of Bitcoin’s audience is due to folks who are quite not really acquainted with the crypto world. Judging by the type of questions we have received in recent months, we realized it is precisely the fears associated with banks blocking transactions that usually stop folks from active crypto investments.

State interests

In our experience, you will find two main categories of reasons that can result in blocking cryptocurrency transactions. These are restrictions based on either the regulator or the acquirer.

A state may impose limits and/or prohibitions on crypto operations, conversion of local currencies, and settlements or purchases in foreign exchange.

The most striking example of banks blocking crypto operations because of regulatory restrictions is in Argentina. In the fall of 2019, local authorities first lowered the limit on the purchase of foreign currency from $10,000 to $200 United States dollars each month.

The Argentinian government then imposed a ban on the purchase of crypto with bank cards, followed closely by a 30% tax on purchases in foreign currency. As a result, there clearly was no formal ban on the purchase of cryptocurrency, but local banks have now been blocking such transactions.

We tried to contact Argentinean banks, specifically Brubank, to locate a solution for the users but received no response. In such a situation, for regulated crypto services, the only option is alternative payment systems available in the area market. Therefore, the cryptocurrency purchase transaction will be split into two phases: a top-up of the area electronic wallet with a bank card, after which the subsequent cryptocurrency purchase from the wallet balance. Yes, this type of transaction becomes more expensive, however it still ensures a safe cryptocurrency purchase.

In other situations, when blocking is caused only by restrictions on settlements and purchases in a forex, there is a solution: You may use a service which has configured transactions for purchasing cryptocurrencies in national currency.

A caution about intermediaries

If the regulator, who introduces restrictions, frequently thinks about the picture as a whole of the country’s economy, then acquirers, as representatives of business, take care of their very own benefits. These financial institutions make an effort to prevent operations that are probably be challenged as unlawful write-offs.

Therefore, acquirers don’t like card transactions without 3D Secure (transaction confirmation via SMS or push notification with a one-time code). In this case, acquirers raise the cost of services and make transactions financially unprofitable, or completely transfer the obligation for the transactions to the cryptocurrency seller.

This sometimes leads to situations when, in the interests of more favorable conditions, the financial institution tells the acquirer that its cards support 3D Secure, when in fact, they don’t. Operations with such cards may also be blocked, like what happened recently with several banks in Mexico, reportedly mentioned by our customers.

Acquirers may also restrict operations on anonymous and prepaid cards. For example, in Russia, cryptocurrency transactions from cards that not have a holder’s name on Yandex.Money or QIWI may be blocked.

Acquirers may prohibit certain kinds of purchases for your country. Recently, such a case has happened with our clients in the United Kingdom. To solve the problem, we changed the settings of our anti-fraud system and proved to the acquirer that we vigilantly monitor the legitimacy of the operations: We accept only 3D Secure cards; we register each user only after passing Know Your Customer; and we use technological methods to protect operations, among other steps.

As you can view, the development of the crypto industry is impossible without a close interaction involving the world of traditional finance and regulators. Banks in this system resemble employees from visa centers who provide the right to cross the border: Some find errors in everything, although some welcome crypto users cordially. I hope that in the near future, more banks follows the example in South Korea and start to become crypto-friendly.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not fundamentally reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.