Why Australians are embracing big four-wheel drives that can tow like the Toyota LandCruiser

Australians are embracing big four-wheel drives and utes that can tow a boat or a caravan as COVID overseas travel bans spark an interest in long road trips.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, vehicle sales are surging among the most of Australia’s bestsellers, new Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries data has revealed.

Toyota LandCruiser sales in June soared by 23.3 percent, compared with the same month last year, to be Australia’s fourth hottest vehicle.

The Toyota HiLux ute cemented its place as Australia’s perennial bestseller using its equivalent sales surging by 21.1 percent.

Another big Toyota, the Prado 4WD, experienced a 16.1 per cent sales resurgence.

Motoring expert Toby Hagon, the editor of EV Central, said the ban on overseas travel meant more motorists wanted a big four-wheel drive with towing capacity so they could explore Australia.

Toyota LandCruiser sales in June soared by 23.3 per cent, compared with the same month last year, to be Australia’s fourth hottest vehicle

‘There is certainly more curiosity about those larger four-wheel drives partly because some people are now planning that big trip more intently than they may have already been many years ago,’ that he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Some of the people who could have gone on an overseas holiday or potentially a cruise are now deciding they’ll spend their time elsewhere and the ones large four-wheel drives are what they end up buying to get the bug out of the system and go for the big trip.’

Big four-wheel drives also have more towing capacity than cars.

‘Australians love towing, we have among the highest rates of towing in the world and LandCruiser has a three-and-a-half tonne tow capacity so that it has the maximum tow capacity that a regular passenger vehicle can have,’ Mr Hagon said.

‘A large amount of people are drawn to that.’

Motorists however, weren’t as interested in some smaller SUVs with Mazda CX-5 sales falling by 13.1 percent as demand for the Hyundai Tucson reversed 5.9 percent.

The Toyota HiLux ute cemented its place as Australia’s perennial bestseller using its equivalent sales surging by 21.1 per cent

Still, almost half or 47 per cent of cars sold in Australia last month was an SUV, with Mr Hagon putting some sports utility vehicle sales drops down seriously to motorists having a lot more choice in that segment.

‘In the last probably 12 to 18 months in particular we’ve seen an actual boom in small SUV offerings – there’s not just been better replacement vehicles coming through, there’s also been a heck of far more options for people out there,’ he said.

Sales of the Toyota RAV4, another smaller SUV, rose by 7.5 percent.

The popularity of small hatchbacks is the segment that’s waning, with Hyundai i30 sales plunging by 29.2 per cent and the amount of Toyota Corollas leaving showrooms fell 4.1 percent.

The popularity of small hatchbacks is the segment that’s waning, with sales of the Hyundai i30 (pictured) plunging by 29.2 percent and the number of Toyota Corollas leaving showrooms fell 4.1 per cent

The Mazda3, Australia’s bestseller in 2011 and 2012, did not even make the top.

‘You’ve got some stalwarts there that have already been around forever – Toyota Corolla, Mazda3 – but those cars are still in some type of decline,’ Mr Hagon said.

‘They’re maybe not in terminal decline and they’re going to be around for a long time yet but they will have certainly been dropping and we’re just seeing a continuation of that drop.’

Nissan has stopped selling the Pulsar small car in Australia while Mitsubishi has dropped the Lancer from its local range, with increased Japanese car makers only selling SUVs, including the small ones and the giants that can tow.

Motorists however, weren’t as keen on some smaller SUVs with sales of the Mazda CX-5 (pictured) falling by 13.1 percent as demand for the Hyundai Tucson reversed 5.9 percent. Almost half or 47 per cent of cars sold in Australia are an SUV, with motorists having a lot more choice in this segment