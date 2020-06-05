Why Audi is getting hands-on with SAP S/4HANA

Digital transformation has change into extra very important than ever for the automobile trade, with gross sales hit globally by the pandemic

Audi has partnered with Capgemini to launch a digital transformation consultancy, centered on sensible manufacturing

It is one instance of how the incumbent automobile trade is leaning on expertise and partnerships to safe its future

The automobile trade is beneath immense stress to digitize its operations, and given the dimensions and size of trade tenure of incumbents, doing so is a job of monumental proportions.

Originally constructed on metal and oil, members of the automobile trade at the moment are leaning into tech-driven partnerships to make sure they proceed to innovate and streamline manufacturing strategies with the intention to produce automobiles at mass whereas saving prices.

Rolling right into a post-pandemic financial system the place dwindling shopping for energy and choken operations has hammered trade development, all issues of digital transformation have change into extra urgent than ever earlier than.

Following regulatory approval, German automobile large Audi has teamed up with Capgemini to launch a three way partnership referred to as XL2, a separate firm that can present digital expertise and consulting providers centered on SAP S/4HANA and cloud for your complete Audi and Volkswagen Group.

As reported by Green Car Congress, the true mission of XL2 is on the digital transformation of your complete manufacturing course of. The first focus of SAP tasks will likely be on manufacturing and grasp knowledge administration, and in creating cloud primarily based functions. But the impartial firm will present consultancy in manufacturing planning, logistics, finance, upkeep and supplies administration.

On the brand new partnership, which is the newest of a line of tasks between the carmaker and consultancy agency, Capgemini’s automotive sector international head, Markus Winkler, stated the brand new firm “stands out from the market combining an agile start-up culture and the experience and capabilities of two industry leaders.”

“Its employees will shape digital transformation in the automotive industry with key state-of-the-art technologies. For that, we are excited to join forces with Audi, a technology leader in its own industry.”

The time for tech and partnerships

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a tsunami to the worldwide automobile trade, closing dealerships and factories, and hitting clients of their pockets. Commentators recommend whereas “some automakers may emerge stronger,” others will likely be too weak to outlive on their very own – it’s usually agreed that there will likely be no going again to enterprise as normal.

Aside from decreased shopping for energy and the sudden impression of provide chain disruption, the auto trade faces the emergence of recent tendencies comparable to distant work lowering dependency on private transport, in addition to growing stress to go electrical. Hybrid and electrical automobiles represented one in five of new car purchases in April within the UK, and this market is bringing in a raft of new tech-driven competitors.

The results of this decline will lead established auto-makers to discover new methods of working and new applied sciences, deepening their relationships with tech firms and open innovation initiatives which have been within the making for a while.

Last 12 months, BMW and Microsoft teamed up in efforts to spur innovation in direction of the imaginative and prescient in an initiative referred to as the Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP).

According to the companies, the open expertise framework and group, constructed because of this, will assist the event of sensible manufacturing facility options throughout the automotive and broader manufacturing sectors.

Key objectives for the undertaking included accelerating future IoT developments, shortening time to worth and drive manufacturing efficiencies by offering a reference structure with open supply elements primarily based on open industrial requirements and an open knowledge mannequin.

Volkswagen and Ford final month struck a deal to share the massive investments wanted to develop next-gen automobile expertise, serving to one another additional into the autonomous automobile expertise and battery energy market.