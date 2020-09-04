Why AT&T is leaving the lucrative ad-tech business

This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

It’s not a new concept, but I heard the expression “K-shaped recovery” for the first time Wednesday. The divergent prongs of the half of the letter tell the story: surging, resilient, non-physical sectors of the economy are growing while pandemic-walloped industries that cater to the physical needs of consumers are flailing. Tech firms and service providers are in the former group. Airlines, restaurants, and producers reliant on face-to-face collaboration are in the latter.

I thought about the unfortunate end of the “K” while reading in The Wall Street Journal that AT&T, once merely a phone company, wants to sells its advertising technology business, the unfortunately named Xandr. Two years ago, AT&T spent well over a billion dollars to buy a private company called AppNexus, which became Xandr. (If you must know, the name has to do with Alexander Graham Bell, the founder of AT&T.) “Ad tech” likely seemed like a good idea to the acquisitive AT&T, which also swallowed Time Warner, the former owner of a former owner (sic) of Fortune.

It turns out the business of selling advertising technology is dominated by a few giants, namely Google,…

