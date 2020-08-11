Why are we not supporting refugees instead of asking if they are just after our money?  – Middle East Monitor

The UK’s racist Nigel Farage has once again added fuel to the hostile and toxic “debate” on refugees, when he filmed a video patrolling the English Channel on a boat and claimed there was an “invasion” of refugees in Britain. French coastguards, he continued, had dumped the refugees in British waters and left, declaring it an outrage.

He went on to praise UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for saying she was working “night and day” to stop these crossings.

As debates were sparked across the media, one journalist asked a Syrian refugee on ITV’s Good Morning Britain if he and others only came to the UK to claim benefits. Hassan Akkad, who nearly drowned making his way out of war-torn Syria and to the UK, laughed at the suggestion.

Although journalist Adil Raye insisted that he had asked the question only to help dispel this myth, it still begs the question why people still hold this view.

On average, a refugee receives £37 ($48) a week from the benefits system. Even the most conservative assessments put the average cost of living in the UK at £1,245 ($1,631) per month. Refugees do not pay thousands in savings, or worse still borrow thousands at high interest, to risk their lives to cross one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the world, on a flimsy dinghy with defective life…