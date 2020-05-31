why are there protests over the death of George Floyd?

Earlier, as the protest appeared extra calm, Kaity Brackett, 27, stated she got here out to the protest as a result of she thinks the whole felony justice system must be overhauled, beginning with policing. She stated the Ahmaud Arbery killing was a catalyst for her and referred to his death as a lynching. Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 by a former district legal professional investigator and his son, who weren’t arrested till after video emerged months later.

Brackett wore a blue masks and sat along with her accomplice and a buddy. She was much less involved about the risk from the coronavirus.

“We risk our lives going to the grocery store, going to get gas,” she stated. “This is more important than all of that.”

DENVER

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock referred to as for calm and unity on Friday after the first of a number of deliberate metropolis protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent, declaring, “Let not the story be about the riots and protests. Let’s keep the focus on the life that was lost.”

“I can tell you not to go out and demonstrate but the reality is it’s going to happen,” Mr Hancock stated at a information briefing, stressing he shared outrage over what he is referred to as the “senseless and tragic murder” of Floyd in Minneapolis.