Yerjan State University made a statement.

“Dear university students, today, at around 11:00, the protesters led by the leaders of the opposition political forces marched into YSU territory, calling to join their actions.

In order to prevent the disruption of the school process due to the actions of the opposition political forces, a decision was made to close the doors of some buildings before the beginning of the class, and the demonstrators had the opportunity to hold their action in YSU Park.

After finishing the action, the protesters left YSU territory.

We inform that now the teaching process at YSU continues to proceed in a normal way, “the YSU statement reads.