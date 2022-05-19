Much has been said about the fact that men are more prone to cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, as it turned out, the danger is greater not for old men, but for young men. Why is that?

According to statistics, the incidence of heart attacks in young patients aged 50-55 is 11-18%. Compared to women, men are more likely to have ischemic heart disease, but the causes are not fully understood. There are several hypotheses, one of which is related to the hereditary factor of the Y chromosome.

High blood glucose levels increase the risk of developing ischemic heart disease.



The effect of bad habits

Smoking has been shown to accelerate the development of atherosclerosis of blood vessels, promote blood clotting, which in turn leads to the formation of blood clots in blood vessels.

We should not forget that smoking contributes to the increase of arterial pressure, acceleration of heart rate.

Doctors warn that large amounts of steroids և energy drinks can also cause myocardial infarction. Among the risk factors for the development of cardiovascular disease are stress and depression.



What to consider?

It has been proven that the most important factor in preventing cardiovascular disease is reversing blood pressure. Special attention should be paid to the diet, limiting animal fats, salt և fried foods, giving preference to fruits և vegetables.

