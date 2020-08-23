Why are local governments paying Amazon to destroy Main Street?

The coronavirus pandemic has actually brought brand-new examination to the method which Amazon treats its storage facility employees, whose stressful, precarious positions now feature a good opportunity they’ll be exposed to a fatal infection. And yet, Amazon is going gangbusters to broaden its network, opening brand-new centers all throughout the nation with the help of certified cities and states and little acknowledgment of Amazon’s ravaging influence on local economies.

In North Andover, Mass., for example, Amazon just recently received $27 million in public financing to develop a brand-new storage facility. In Windsor, Conn., it was $8.8 million The real estate tax for a brand-new Amazon warehouse in Glenwillow, Ohio, will be decreased by almost half for 15 years And the e-commerce giant is getting taxpayer dollars for circulation centers in Whiteland, Ind., and Arlington Heights, Ill., too. Overall, Amazon has actually gotten nearly $3 billion in aids from state andlocal governments There are undoubtedly other handouts in the works.

Officials validate these financial prefers as essential for bringing tasks and financial investment to a local location. But in fact, policymakers are moneying the death of Main Streets throughout America and more entrenching Amazon as a gatekeeper throughout broad swathes of the economy. Federal and state authorities are looking once again at …

