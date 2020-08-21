Why American Girl turned this Richmond hero into a doll

RICHMOND, Va – An Emergency Medical Technician with the Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) is a one-of-a- kind frontline employee to her household, and now she has the doll to show it.

April O’Quinn was among 5 nationwide winners in the “Heroes with Heart” contest run by American Girl Dolls.

Families were asked to choose a hero on the COVID-19 frontlines who risked their life to assist others throughout the pandemic.

O’Quinn was chosen by her niece Lacey.

Lacey resides in Texas, and chosen April after the Emergency Medical Technician employee went back to work after recuperating from the coronavirus.

“The lung problems were probably the worst part for me. I couldn’t lay down. I had to sit up. I slept sitting up,” statedApril

Emergency Medical Services looked like the best suitable for April and she didn’t be reluctant to return as soon as physicians offered her the OKAY.

“She didn’t hesitate for a moment,” Lacey composed on her contest submission, which was released by American Girl.

“I feel very fortunate that I only have the minor problems that I have and I can be back to work,” stated April.

” I like to act, assist individuals, and after that go back into the dark,” she included with a laugh.

April got a telephone call last month from Lacey with the amazing news.