Why American billionaire Joseph DaGrosa thinks now is the right time to invest in European football

As seasons resume across Europe, matchday revenues remain on hold as fans are kept away from stadiums, and in the Premier League, Deloitte estimates that rebates on broadcast and commercial deals — together with the lack of ticketing revenues — will result in a permanent loss of almost $650 million (£500 million) for clubs.

Yet one billionaire believes now is the perfect time to invest in the European game.

American investor Joseph DaGrosa, CEO of private equity firm GACP, has already started ownership discussions with two Premier League clubs — although confidentiality agreements mean he can’t disclose who — and is poised to advance his plans for ownership platform Kapital Football Group (KFG).

He calls the Premier League the “granddaddy of them all” when it comes to investing in football — “the league that people around the world look to for quality of play and that has the best recognition.” Similar to Manchester City and City Football Group , KFG hopes to build a portfolio of clubs around the world, centered on an anchor club in one of Europe’s top leagues. “We’re not overly concerned if a club is losing money, particularly in the Covid-19 environment,” DaGrosa tells CNN Sport. “We understand the world has changed but we want to make sure that the club is positioned for on-field…

