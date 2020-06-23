why Abbas must hand the keys over to the PLO – Middle East Monitor

The painful fact is that the Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas has already ceased to exist as a political physique that holds a lot sway or relevance, both to the Palestinian folks or to Abbas’ former benefactors, particularly the Israeli and the American governments.

So, when the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister, Mohammed Shtayyeh, announced on June 9, that the Palestinian management had submitted a ‘counter-proposal’ to the US’ Middle East peace plan, often known as the ‘Deal of the Century’, few appeared to care.

We know little about this ‘counter-proposal’, apart from the undeniable fact that it envisages a demilitarized Palestinian state inside the pre-1967 borders. We additionally know that the Palestinian management is prepared to settle for land swaps and border changes, a provision that has absolutely been inserted to cater for Israel’s demographic and security needs.

It is sort of sure that nothing will come out of Shtayyeh’s counter-proposal and no unbiased Palestinian state is anticipated to end result from the seemingly historic provide. So, why did Ramallah go for such a technique solely days earlier than the July 1 deadline, when the Israeli authorities of Benjamin Netanyahu is anticipated to launch its technique of unlawful annexation in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley?

The fundamental purpose behind Shtayyeh’s announcement is that the Palestinian management is often accused by Israel, the US and their allies of supposedly rejecting earlier ‘peace’ overtures.

The ‘Palestinian Chair’: Exposing Israel’s direct position in US violence

Rightly, the Palestinian Authority rejected the ‘Deal of the Century’, as a result of the latter represents the most jarring violation of worldwide regulation but. The ‘Deal’ denies Palestine’s territorial rights in occupied East Jerusalem, dismisses the proper of return for Palestinian refugees altogether, and offers carte blanche to the Israeli authorities to colonize extra Palestinian land.

In precept, Netanyahu additionally rejected the American proposal, although with out announcing his rejection publicly. Indeed, the Israeli chief has already dismissed any prospects of Palestinian statehood and has determined to transfer ahead with the unilateral annexation of practically 30% of the West Bank with out paying any heed to the undeniable fact that even Trump’s unfair ‘peace’ initiative known as for mutual dialogue earlier than any annexation takes place.

As quickly as Washington’s plan was introduced in January, adopted by Israel’s insistence that annexation of Palestinian territories was imminent, the Palestinian Authority spun into a wierd political mode, way more unpredictable and weird than ever earlier than.

One after one other, Palestinian Authority officers started making all kinds of contradictory remarks and declarations, notable amongst them Abbas’ decision on May 19 to cancel all agreements signed between Palestinians and Israel.

This was followed by one other announcement, on June 8, this time by Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian Authority official and Abbas’ confidante, that if annexation takes place the Authority would lower off civil providers to Palestinians in order that Israel might assume its authorized position as an Occupying Power as per worldwide norms.

A 3rd announcement was made the following day by Shtayyeh himself, who threatened that, if Israel claims sovereignty over components of the West Bank, the Authority would retaliate by declaring statehood inside the pre-1967 borders.

The Palestinian counter-proposal was declared quickly after this hotchpotch of bulletins, almost definitely to offset the state of confusion that’s marring the Palestinian physique politic. It is the Palestinian management’s manner of showing pro-active, constructive, and stately.

The Palestinian initiative additionally goals at sending a message to European nations that, regardless of Abbas’ cancellation of agreements with Israel, the Palestinian Authority remains to be dedicated to the political parameters set by the Oslo Accords as early as September 1993.

The New Political Order: How Will Palestinians Respond to Netanyahu’s Annexation?

What Abbas and Shtayyeh are finally hoping to obtain is a repeat of an earlier episode that adopted the admission of Palestine as a non-state member of the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. Salam Fayyad, who served as the Authority Prime Minister at the time, additionally waved the card of the unilateral declaration of statehood to pressure Israel to freeze the development of unlawful Jewish settlements.

Eventually, the Palestinian Authority was co-opted by then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, to return to one other spherical of ineffective negotiations with Israel, which received the Authority one other ten years, throughout which era it obtained beneficiant worldwide funds whereas promoting Palestinians false hope for an imaginary state.

Sadly, that is the present technique of the Palestinian management: a mixture of threats, counter-proposals and such, in the hope that Washington and Tel Aviv will agree to return to a by-gone period.

Of course, the Palestinian folks, occupied, besieged, and oppressed are the least related consider the Palestinian Authority’s calculations, however this could come as no shock. The Palestinian management has operated for a few years with out a semblance of democracy, and the Palestinian folks neither respect their authorities nor their so-called President. They have made their emotions identified, repeatedly, in lots of opinion polls in the previous.

In the previous couple of months, the Authority has used each trick in the guide to show its relevance and its seriousness in the face of the dual-threat of Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ and Netanyahu’s annexation of Palestinian lands. Yet, the most important and completely urgent step, that of uniting all Palestinians, folks and factions, behind a single political physique and a single political doc, is but to be taken.

Considering all of this, it’s no exaggeration to argue that Abbas’ Authority is gasping its final breath, particularly if its conventional European allies fail to extend a desperately wanted lifeline. The guarded positions adopted by EU nations have, to date, signaled that no European nation is succesful and even prepared to fill the hole left open by Washington’s betrayal of the Palestinian Authority and of the ‘peace process’.

Until the Authority arms over the keys to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in order that the extra democratically consultant Palestinian physique can begin a technique of nationwide reconciliation, Netanyahu will, tragically, stay the solely related social gathering, figuring out the destiny of Palestine and her folks.

Palestine Bleeds: Execution of autistic man shouldn’t be an exception however the norm

The views expressed on this article belong to the creator and don’t essentially replicate the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.