In our series of letters from African reporters, Ismail Einashe takes a look at how some Italians are revaluating their colonial past in Africa.

Rome’s city board voted previously this month to name a future city station in the Italian capital in honour of Giorgio Marincola, an Italian-Somali who was a member of the Italian resistance.

He was eliminated at the age of 21 by withdrawing Nazi soldiers who opened fire at a checkpoint on 4 May 1945, 2 days after Germany had actually formally given up in Italy at the end of World War Two.

The station, which is presently under building, was going to be called Amba Aradam-Ipponio – a recommendation to an Italian project in Ethiopia in 1936 when fascist forces extremely let loose chemical weapons and dedicated war criminal activities at the notorious Battle of Amba Aradam.