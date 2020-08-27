Why ‘30s child star Deanna Durbin suddenly left Hollywood fame behind: Author

The life and profession of the relatively forgotten film star are checked out in a recently published biography entitled “Deanna Durbin A Hollywood Fairy Tale – The Legend of Edna Mae” by William Harper.

The starlet, who was born Edna Mae Durbin, wed her 3rd spouse, 44-year-old French director Charles Davis, at age 28, and retired to a French farmhouse. Since 1949, Durbin effectively avoided of the spotlight and seldom offered interviews prior to she died in 2013 at age 91.

‘30S STAR THELMA TODD ‘WAS BECOMING’ TIRED ‘OF HOLLYWOOD’ BEFORE HER MYSTERIOUS DEATH, BOOK CLAIMS

‘30S STAR GRACIE FIELDS ENDURED PRESSURE TO LOOK GLAMOROUS, ‘HAD ALL HER TEETH PULLED OUT,’ BOOK CLAIMS

“She was very young when she left Hollywood,” Harper described concerning why Durbin’s name isn’t as popular as a few of her peers today. “In 1949, she was released from her contract. She could have probably gone to MGM or another studio because she was still at the height of her acting abilities and her voice at her best. She had also completed 22 films by then. But at this point, she just had enough. She fled to Europe and completely turned her back to Hollywood.”

Harper mentioned that while Durbin might have quickly …